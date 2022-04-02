Why is the LSF subreddit filled with clips of Forsen today?

On April 1, 2022, things took a hilarious turn for the LSF subreddit. Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" became the main focus for it when every single post and clip was dedicated towards the immensly popular Swedish content creator. April Fool's day was the main reason the streamer subreddit became a Forsen subreddit.

LivestreamFail, popularly known as LSF, is one of the most popular subreddits on Reddit and is dedicated towards posting clips and videos regarding Twitch streamers and content creators.

Over the course of the day, a number of clips surrounding popular streamers like Imane "Pokimane," Matthew "Mizkif," Felix "xQc," and HasabAbi get highlighted in the subreddit. People are usually seen interacting and providing their opinions on the respective topics.

LSF turns into Forsen subreddit on the occasion of April Fool's Day

On the occasion of April Fool's Day, the streamer-oriented subreddit got turned into a Forsen-only subreddit where every single post uploaded by various users was titled "forsen." The Twitch streamer in talks is one of the oldest and most influential content creators on the platform who kickstarted his career as a professional esports player, playing the challenging card and deck building game - Hearthstone.

Forsen's viewers are popularly known as Forsen Bajs or Forsen Boys, who are known for setting meta trends on various other Twitch streamers' chats. This set of groups of fans are known for spamming a wide variety of different Twitch emoticons and popularizing them, which in turn spread like wildfire throughout the live-streaming platform.

Commemorating this idea and the streamer himself, the LSF subreddit turned itself into a Forsen subreddit where the streamer's most famous clips and highlights were posted. Some of the top clips related to Forsen were on the lines of him getting stream sniped by his viewers in the most hilarious fashion.

One such clip was when the Swedish content creator was seen playing one of his favorite battle royale games, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, where he was invaded by some stream-snipers and landed up killing most of them in-game, getting around fifteen kills right at the onset of the game.

Some people made a lot of meta jokes about the streamer in the comment section of this video clip.

Another popular clip of the streamer gained more than 2,800 upvotes when he was speed running Minecraft and thought that he had landed up getting a perfect seed to set a speed run record. Digging and trying to find a place to start his speed run, he ended up dying in-game when he crashed into a mine, present right below him.

The post had around 84 comments where people were seen saying:

Comically, the subreddit's moderators have changed the backdrop of the subreddit by now calling it "ForsenFail." It seems that viewers and fans did not mind this joke and went on to play on with it by posting content revolving around the Twitch streamer. LSF will soon revert back to its normal form following the end of April Fool's Day.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan