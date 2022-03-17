Forsen left stunned after Elden Ring’s final boss resets and ruins his speed run record

Sebastian "Forsen" became one of the first few streamers to beat the highly acclaimed FromSoftware title Elden Ring. After he beat the game by following a pretty straightforward path, the streamer decided to speed run the game.

During one of his most recent streams, the Swedish streamer had a very good run and was able to kill off the final boss in under an hour and a half. Unknowingly, the final boss reset itself, which ended up ruining his speed run attempt.

Forsen quits the game too early and resets the final boss in Elden Ring, ruining his perfect speed run attempt

On March 17, 2022, Forsen continued his journey to smash the world record for Elden Ring. After numerous pain-staking attempts, it finally seemed that the streamer would be able to set one of his personal best records for the game.

Hilariously fighting the final boss Elden Beast, the content creator was successful in killing the boss and almost instantly quit the game. Celebrating early, the streamer said:

"Ahh! Okay! Okay, damn right!"

Without realizing that he had quit way too early and letting the text "Enemy Felled" pop up, signifying the actual death of the boss, the streamer faced the golden fog wall yet again. He seemed stunned and thought that the game had somehow glitched on him as he stood before a boss that had been reset.

Puzzled at the situation, the streamer chugged a few health flasks to confirm if the game had indeed bugged out. Entering the boss room with disappointment, he initiated the boss fight for the second time.

A minute or two into this attempt, he ended up dying in-game. The only thing he was able to say after this was:

"Nice, nice, nice game. Nice kind of game. Nice."

After failing to set up a sub for an hour and thirty minutes of a speedrun, Forsen soon abandoned this run and stopped streaming for the day. Almost every viewer on his Twitch chat laughed and joked at how he landed, ruining his perfect speed run.

Fans react to Forsen failing to set a potential speed run record

Viewers and fans on Reddit were astonished and yet chuckled at the whole situation. Some explained how his speed run attempts had been unlucky, while others explained the situation.

The content creator seemed determined to set a world record for the open-world game after a viewer recommended him in his Twitch chat to watch a speed run record attempted by LilAggy. The speedrunner set a sub-one-hour record, beating the game and setting the first world record.

