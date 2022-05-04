"All of this is just out on the internet"- Pokimane shares her thoughts on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" uploaded a 19-minute-long video to her main YouTube channel where she shared her thoughts regarding the trending Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial.

Several Twitch streamers and content creators have already reacted to the trial featuring the two prominent celebrities. One especially hot take was given by the New Zealand-based streamer Quin69 when he stated that Johnny Depp was 'dramatizing' the entire situation and was trying to win public favor.

While Pokimane watched a series of clips featuring both the celebrities that were made public for the trial, the Twitch sensation stated:

"It is so surreal to me that we're watching a celebrity record another celebrity in their relationship and all of this is just out on the internet for us to publicly react to. That's f***ing crazy!"

Pokimane reacts to Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

The Moroccan-Canadian influencer reacted to the controversial Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard fiasco during her recent livestream. The Twitch star was not aware of the context of the ongoing trial and went in completely blind.

She first took a look at some of the viral private clips that have surfaced online. Pokimane could not believe the number of private affairs that have now been made public for everyone to watch.

Another clip that the Legacy Award-winning streamer watched was Johnny Depp tearing up in court. She voiced her thoughts regarding Depp by saying:

"Is what he's doing cute? No but I think, listen, I haven't seen enough of the trial and highlights or know enough about their relationship, but right off the bat, it seems very very toxic and I think it's very clear that she's (Amber Heard) is trying to catch him in a bad situation to try to catch him acting out to prove whatever."

She continued:

"Yeah he throws some s**t but he's not like, going to hit her? So, again there's no direct evidence of that yet, but obviously it looks very very toxic."

Following this, she got to know more context about Johnny Depp's rageful behavior during the first clip that she watched. After learning what had happened to Depp, Poki exclaimed:

"Eww! Imagine your partner in marriage filming you on the day your mother dies to try to make you look bad and all he does is, I mean, he smacks a glass which is obviously not great but like, I'm sure the relationship was way far gone from that and then drinks a bunch of wine and she goes, 'Did you drink all that?'"

During the final moments of the video, after looking at multiple clips and videos from the courtroom trial, Pokimane concluded her video by saying:

"But all of these clips, I don't feel like her (Amber Heard) safety is in danger whatsoever. It just seems like she's trying to make him (Johnny Depp) look bad and she is desperately trying to make him look bad and it doesn't even work. Strikes me as kind of whatever, to be honest."

Fans react to Pokimane's thoughts

The YouTube comment section was swiftly flooded with opinions and reactions from the streamer's fans. Many fans agreed with the 25-year-old Twitch streamer's sentiments and suggested that she watch the entire hearing.

The OfflineTV co-founding member is one of the biggest streamers on the livestreaming platform with more than 9 million followers on her Twitch channel.

