Watch: Pokimane visits a New York-based Michelin-starred restaurant

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" recently collaborated with the gaming peripheral company HyperX as she was the featured influencer on the latest episode of HyperX's YouTube series, Passions.

During the collaboration, she visited a New York-based Michelin-starred restaurant called SAGA. The Legacy Award winner was seen feasting on an eight-course meal in the 11-minute-long video.

Pokimane visits SAGA in New York

SAGA is a fine dining, Michelin-star restaurant based in New York. The restaurant is situated on the 63rd floor of 70 Pine Street in New York's Financial District.

During the first half of the video, the 25-year-old Twitch streamer toured the restaurant and was floored upon seeing the authentic Moroccan tea and glasses present there.

Pokimane also spoke with the head chef at the Michelin 3-star restaurant. She asked him how he managed to secure such a beautiful location. The head chef stated:

"Yo, this building found us. I was looking for the next project, and this building came to us."

The influencer's culinary experience started when they were served a signature cocktail called Easy Money.

The Michelin star restaurant then served the Twitch star a flagship serving of roasted duck, which was glazed with chili honey and kombucha squash hummus on the side.

The eight-course meal came to an end with the final serving of roasted plum honey nougat dessert being presented. Pokimane provided her opinions regarding the fantastic dessert:

"This is like the perfect dish to finish off all the food we had. It's a bit of everything, but it's like so refreshing. Almost like, a little bit light. Really, really good.

She added:

"You know what dessert always makes me think of? Deserts in anime. Because it looks so freaking good in anime, especially like a little strawberry sandwiches with cream."

In the end, Poki thanked HyperX for putting the video together, and she also thanked the restaurant for serving a luxurious meal.

Fans react to the streamer's exclusive experience

Fans in the YouTube comment section were awestruck by the size of the restaurant and loved the way the delicious meals were served.

The Twitch streamer thanked HyperX for their efforts on Twitter:

Many fans on Twitter were excited to see the Los Angeles native's experience:

Pokimane is one of the most influential personalities on Twitch. She was awarded the title of Legacy Award of the year during The Streamer Awards held earlier this year. She became the first female gamer and content creator to hit the huge milestone of having more than nine million followers on Twitch.

