Watch: xQc reacts to Amber Heard revealing taking substances during the recent Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

Twitch star Felix "xQc" has been watching the sensationalized courtroom hearing of American celebrities Johnny Depp and Amber Heard with deep interest. During a recent livestream, he provided his thoughts and opinions regarding the issue.

As he continued to react to what Amber Heard testified during a recent hearing, Felix dramatically explained how the female celebrity disclosed taking substances during the courtroom trial.

xQc reacts to Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial and mentions how he stays active to stream 12+ hours

The trending trial featuring Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard moved into its 15th day, and the latter was on the stand to testify. Several Twitch streamers like Imane "Pokimane" and Zack "Asmongold" reacted to the celebrity testimony.

The former Overwatch pro happened to be one of the streamers to dedicate a good chunk of his recent livestream to watching the ongoing trial. After hearing what Amber Heard had to say during her testimony, Felix laid out his thoughts regarding the scenario and stated:

"Also, guys, the thought I've been having is also the fact that they're trying to discredit his (Johnny Depp) testimony and his whatever because he's drunk or high or doing drugs."

He continued the conversation by comparing both the celebrities and switched to Amber Heard's side and critiqued:

"Yet in her testimony, she's like, yeah, I took drugs, yeah, I took a bunch of this and a bunch of that, but then she acts like she's though, she is analytical, attentive to details, remembers everything, she's sane and all there. But whenever he's cooked up, oh he is... (xQc acts on stream)"

Timestamp: 00:26:30

The Twitch content creator started to overdramatize the situation and hilariously mentioned:

"But me, I take a m*lly, shro*m caps, f***ing drugs, alcohol, c*caine and I'm like looking for details and sh*t and like dude, what?"

His comparison and critique came to an end when he said:

"I don't know like, how does that make sense?"

After he was done comparing the testimony given by both the celebrities, the French-Canadian Twitch content creator carried on watching the entire day's live courtroom broadcast.

Fans react to xQc's antics on stream

A reaction thread on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail had tons of fans discussing the streamer's shenanigans during the recent stream. Fans called out the streamer's actions and dubbed it as to how he manages to stream 120 hours per week.

Redditors discussed his routine and eating habits.

Some fans felt that the streamer had no life beyond gaming and streaming.

Fans were confused after seeing people criticize streamers and content creators react to the ongoing public courtroom hearing.

xQc is currently the most popular Twitch streamer and is the third most subscribed content creator on the purple platform. His popularity skyrocketed last year when his concurrent viewership started to touch 110k viewers.

He currently has more than 10 million followers on his Twitch channel and garners close to 85k average viewers per stream.

