Watch: Forsen provides a reason for not tweeting him going live on Twitch and talks about his end goal

Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" shed some light on his end goal on the livestreaming platform during a recent stream. He also provided a reason for him not giving an update on Twitter whenever he goes live on Twitch.

Several streamers usually provide their viewers and fans with a heads-up before they start streaming so that fans do not miss their favorite streamer's content.

During a recent broadcast, the Swedish content creator was late, and fans were intrigued to find out why. Some fans suggested he tweet out his streaming updates, but the streamer provided an excuse for not doing the same.

Forsen states why he doesn't tweet his streaming schedule and explains his end goal on the platform

The former Hearthstone pro hosted a recent stream earlier today and was running late than usual. Fans wanted to know why the streamer was past schedule, and he stated that something had come up.

"I'm late because I was just late. I was just doing something, you know? I was just chilling a little bit extra. Doing some shenanigans."

He continued:

"But we're here now, that's all that matters. Better late than never.

Timestamp: 00:12:00

Fans present in his Twitch chat began asking him why he doesn't use his Twitter account to notify his viewers whenever he runs late:

"'Tweet next time, we are parasocial.' Well, that's why I don't tweet, so you know what to do, all right?"

Forsen then sarcastically mentioned his end goal on Twitch and how he plans on making the viewers and fans stop using the livestreaming platform altogether:

"My end goal is for every single one of you to stop watching this f***ing website. All right? I'm done when I have zero viewers. Then my job is complete. You're graduated top of your class."

The Twitch streamer thanked all recent subscribers and started watching a bunch of videos sent to him by his fans in the first hour of his stream.

Fans react to the streamer's statement

A reaction thread on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail featuring the clip had more than 30 fans providing their take. Several fans poked fun at the subject by adding their version of the streamer's opinion.

Some Redditors sarcastically mentioned how genuine and full of explanation the streamer's take was.

Fans found Forsen's take to be wholesome.

Forsen is one of the most popular personalities on the livestreaming platform who began streaming on Twitch back in 2016.

Since then, he has gone on to become a household name in the streaming community as he has 1.6 million followers and gets an average viewership of more than 8k fans per stream.

Edited by R. Elahi