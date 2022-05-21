 "You're that money guy" - MrBeast reveals how people have addressed him over years, fans react

YouTuber and philanthropist Jimmy, popularly known as "MrBeast," took to Twitter to reveal how people at Walmart have addressed him over the course of four years.

Aside from fans replying to the biggest YouTuber's post, several well-known personalities, including Riot Games CEO Marc Merrill replied to his tweet, leading to some speculation from fans.

MrBeast @MrBeast This is how random people in Walmart have addressed me each year



2019 - You’re that tree planting guy

2020 - You’re that money guy

2021 - You buried yourself alive!

Twitter goes wild after MrBeast reveals how people have addressed him over four years

As expected, the influencer's tweet went viral on the social media platform, as it attracted more than 1.1k replies and 48k likes within a few hours of its posting. Several fans and internet personalities reacted to the YouTuber's tweet and provided their version of it.

Marc Merill, CEO of Riot Games, addressed the influencer as:

To which, the YouTuber had a rather surprising reply, sending fans into a frenzy. The 24-year-old content creator seemingly stated that he aims to be a professional League of Legends team owner one day.

This particular tweet attracted more than 100 replies, even featuring Team SoloMid's CEO and founder Andy "Reginald."

Some fans joked by saying that they could sell their gold-ranked Flex-queue team.

Ian Steelback @ianstbck @MrBeast @MarcMerrill righ now 🤣 @LeagueOfLegends I could sell my gold FlexQ Team... But we are not good, we R from chile, we are gold so we are not pro's... So yeah... If i have any team someday i will totally sell it for you, if that can make new rookie players happy 🥰 and also, im getting married, so i norigh now 🤣 @MrBeast @MarcMerrill @LeagueOfLegends I could sell my gold FlexQ Team... But we are not good, we R from chile, we are gold so we are not pro's... So yeah... If i have any team someday i will totally sell it for you, if that can make new rookie players happy 🥰 and also, im getting married, so i no 💵 righ now 🤣😭

Some Twitter users volunteered to be the YouTuber's manager for the League of Legends pro team.

Several verified Twitter users replied to the tweet and stated that the YouTuber will soon be referred to as the "New Willy Wonka" guy.

Earlier this month, Jimmy shared some bits about his new project. He revealed that he is recreating the famous chocolate factory from the fantasy world of Willy Wonka.

Some fans took the opportunity to address him as the "burger guy," thanks to the fast food and burger chain owned by the personality known as MrBeast Burger.

PinnacioNFT 🍌💎 @Pinnacio @MrBeast Your that guy with MrBeast Burgers!! They look so good! Hope we get on up here in Alaska! Or I might just have t drive 1324 miles to Canada to get one! Probably so worth it! @MrBeast Your that guy with MrBeast Burgers!! They look so good! Hope we get on up here in Alaska! Or I might just have t drive 1324 miles to Canada to get one! Probably so worth it! 🍔🍔🍔🍔 https://t.co/6NkQUSsVgY

Some fans also stated the possibility of MrBeast inheriting Twitter because of a past interaction involving Tesla boss Elon Musk and the YouTuber.

On May 10, Beast replied to Musk's tweet, asking the latter if he could acquire Twitter after Musk made a cryptic tweet stating if he was to die under some mysterious circumstances, it was nice to have known everyone.

The Greenville, North Carolina native is one of the biggest internet influencers and YouTube personalities who is set to become the most subscribed content creator on the video hosting platform.

Currently, he has more than 95 million subscribers with a mind-boggling 15.7 billion channel views.

