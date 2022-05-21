×
Create
Notifications

 "You're that money guy" - MrBeast reveals how people have addressed him over years, fans react

MrBeast shares how fans have addressed him over the years (Images via MrBeast/Twitter)
MrBeast shares how fans have addressed him over the years (Images via MrBeast/Twitter)
Aarnesh Shrivastava
Aarnesh Shrivastava
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 21, 2022 10:57 AM IST
News

YouTuber and philanthropist Jimmy, popularly known as "MrBeast," took to Twitter to reveal how people at Walmart have addressed him over the course of four years.

Aside from fans replying to the biggest YouTuber's post, several well-known personalities, including Riot Games CEO Marc Merrill replied to his tweet, leading to some speculation from fans.

This is how random people in Walmart have addressed me each year2019 - You’re that tree planting guy2020 - You’re that money guy2021 - You buried yourself alive!2022 - I liked your Squid Game

Twitter goes wild after MrBeast reveals how people have addressed him over four years

As expected, the influencer's tweet went viral on the social media platform, as it attracted more than 1.1k replies and 48k likes within a few hours of its posting. Several fans and internet personalities reacted to the YouTuber's tweet and provided their version of it.

Marc Merill, CEO of Riot Games, addressed the influencer as:

@MrBeast You're that @LeagueOfLegends player!

To which, the YouTuber had a rather surprising reply, sending fans into a frenzy. The 24-year-old content creator seemingly stated that he aims to be a professional League of Legends team owner one day.

@MarcMerrill @LeagueOfLegends *One day team owner ;)

This particular tweet attracted more than 100 replies, even featuring Team SoloMid's CEO and founder Andy "Reginald."

@MrBeast @MarcMerrill @LeagueOfLegends Same

Some fans joked by saying that they could sell their gold-ranked Flex-queue team.

@MrBeast @MarcMerrill @LeagueOfLegends I could sell my gold FlexQ Team... But we are not good, we R from chile, we are gold so we are not pro's... So yeah... If i have any team someday i will totally sell it for you, if that can make new rookie players happy 🥰 and also, im getting married, so i no 💵 righ now 🤣😭

Some Twitter users volunteered to be the YouTuber's manager for the League of Legends pro team.

@MrBeast @MarcMerrill @LeagueOfLegends ill be your manager for league team no problem

Several verified Twitter users replied to the tweet and stated that the YouTuber will soon be referred to as the "New Willy Wonka" guy.

Earlier this month, Jimmy shared some bits about his new project. He revealed that he is recreating the famous chocolate factory from the fantasy world of Willy Wonka.

@MrBeast 2023 - You’re the new Willy Wonka guy!
@MrBeast 2023 - you're the new willy wonka
@MrBeast I wonder what 2023 will be
@MrBeast 🤔 guesses for 2023?

Some fans took the opportunity to address him as the "burger guy," thanks to the fast food and burger chain owned by the personality known as MrBeast Burger.

@MrBeast You’re the burger guy!
@MrBeast Your that guy with MrBeast Burgers!! They look so good! Hope we get on up here in Alaska! Or I might just have t drive 1324 miles to Canada to get one! Probably so worth it! 🍔🍔🍔🍔 https://t.co/6NkQUSsVgY

Some fans also stated the possibility of MrBeast inheriting Twitter because of a past interaction involving Tesla boss Elon Musk and the YouTuber.

On May 10, Beast replied to Musk's tweet, asking the latter if he could acquire Twitter after Musk made a cryptic tweet stating if he was to die under some mysterious circumstances, it was nice to have known everyone.

@MrBeast 2023 - Inherits Twitter

The Greenville, North Carolina native is one of the biggest internet influencers and YouTube personalities who is set to become the most subscribed content creator on the video hosting platform.

Also Read Article Continues below

Currently, he has more than 95 million subscribers with a mind-boggling 15.7 billion channel views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी