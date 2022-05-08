MrBeast reveals that he’s recreating Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, fans go wild

Earlier today, Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, revealed that he is recreating Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, and fans are elated. The YouTuber took to his official Twitter handle to share an image of the early stages of the Willy Wonka Chocolate factory, and it looked thrilling.

On top of his widely popular Squid Games recreation video, Jimmy is all set to break the internet with something even bigger than his previous projects. As per the YouTuber himself, he is working on 2 Squid Game level videos simultaneously.

Giving some major details about the project, he wrote:

"And while building this, we also have to terraform an island. I’m giving away an island for 100 mil but nice looking big islands cost 20 mil $ so I bought an ugly big island and we’ve been importing sand, hundreds of trees, building a lake, etc. to make it not ugly lol."

MrBeast reveals he is recreating Willy Wonka Chocolate factory, sending fans into a frenzy

MrBeast @MrBeast We’re in the early stages of recreating Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory (this photo is like 10% of it) why didn’t someone tell me this would be so hard We’re in the early stages of recreating Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory (this photo is like 10% of it) why didn’t someone tell me this would be so hard 😂 https://t.co/jJbcgykKtM

In a recent Twitter post, MrBeast revealed some exciting details about his upcoming project. He never fails to amaze or surprise his viewers with quality content. This time, he made his fans go crazy in excitement. The Willy Wonka project is even bigger than the Squid Games recreation video.

This started when Jimmy ventured into another food and candy business to launch his very own chocolate brand called Feastables. As expected, it simply would not be MrBeast's launch without a huge twist.

MrBeast @MrBeast So plz excuse the lack of videos, my giga brain thought it’d be a good idea to do 2 squid game level videos at the same time So plz excuse the lack of videos, my giga brain thought it’d be a good idea to do 2 squid game level videos at the same time 💀

So, with his chocolate bar, he is also recreating a Willy Wonka Chocolate factory-inspired competition. Chocolate bars have many prizes hidden in them. However, more interestingly, 10 bars have golden tickets on them, and the recipients of these ten tickets will get a chance to compete for an entire chocolate factory.

MrBeast @MrBeast



feastables.com I just launched a chocolate bar in three flavors (original, crunch, and almond) and 10 random bars contain a mystery ticket in them! The 10 receivers of the mystery tickets will be flown down to compete for a chocolate factory in a video GO TRY IT :)))) I just launched a chocolate bar in three flavors (original, crunch, and almond) and 10 random bars contain a mystery ticket in them! The 10 receivers of the mystery tickets will be flown down to compete for a chocolate factory in a video GO TRY IT :))))feastables.com https://t.co/98dSUoVvzC

Now with the Willy Wonka factory in its early development stages, it surely looks like fans may have to wait a bit longer to get some more details on the upcoming project.

Fans react to MrBeast's Willy Wonka Chocolate factory reveal

As expected, the reveal elicited a wave of positive responses from viewers worldwide. The majority of viewers can be seen extremely excited about the upcoming project and even speculated on what the completion could be.

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @MrBeast I very specifically remember saying “jimmy this’ll be hard!” this is gonna be bonkers @MrBeast I very specifically remember saying “jimmy this’ll be hard!” this is gonna be bonkers

LAZAR @Lazarbeam @MrBeast Can I be an oompa loompa f @MrBeast Can I be an oompa loompa f

Jimmy is already at the top of his YouTuber career, having recently crossed the astonishing 13 billion mark on his YouTube channel. From 7,000 views to now 13 billion views on the red platform, his journey has been truly mesmerizing and inspiring for all the online content creators.

