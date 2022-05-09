"Can I have Twitter": Asks MrBeast after Elon Musk says he could die under "mysterious circumstances"

Jimmy "MrBeast" recently asked Elon Musk if he could have Twitter in the case of his untimely demise.

This came after Musk, who recently bought Twitter for around $44 billion, made an ominous tweet (believed to be in jest) alluding to him dying under 'mysterious circumstances.'

"If that happens can I have Twitter?"

MrBeast asks Elon Musk if he could have Twitter

Last night, Elon Musk made a tweet suggesting that he could potentially die under mysterious circumstances. The billionaire recently bought Twitter for approximately $44 billion, taking the company private.

The tweet has since received over 1 million likes. Tens of thousands responded to the tweet as well, with numerous followers wishing for his safety.

One person who responded to his tweet was YouTuber MrBeast, who asked Musk if he would give him ownership of Twitter in the event of his untimely death.

Musk responded to the YouTuber and said if that was the case, it would be "ok."

While this doesn't mean that Musk will hand over Twitter to the YouTuber if he were to die unexpectedly, it is a fascinating thought. What would happen if the famous YouTuber became the majority shareholder and CEO of Twitter?

This is the same question many asked when Elon Musk's bid to purchase Twitter first made it into the news. While he has discussed some of his plans for the company publicly, it remains to be seen what will happen as the purchase is still awaiting approval from the SEC.

Musk's original tweet may have been in response to Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's Space Agency, sending out a message to Russia's media accusing him of assisting Ukraine. In the statement, Rogozin threatened Musk by saying that he will pay for his alleged involvement.

"Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool."

While many believe the tweet may have been in jest, there's also a thought that Musk might believe that he has angered some powerful people. He is a controversial figure in the media and his recent acquisition of Twitter has led to some unrest on the platform.

Fans react to Elon Musk saying he'd give Twitter to MrBeast

Many reacted to the tweet by Musk saying that he'd give Twitter over to Jimmy in case he mysteriously passed away.

Many asked if this could potentially be serious and joked about the tweet being Musk's will.

While it is by no means legally binding, it wouldn't be completely unlike Elon Musk to leave Twitter in the hands of MrBeast in the event that something happened to him.

