“I’m praying for his downfall”- Fans react hilariously to MrBeast taking over Twitter after Elon Musk

Earlier today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk set the internet on fire with his recent cryptic post about "dying under mysterious circumstances." The tweet came just after Musk bought Twitter for a whopping amount of $44 million. As expected, the tweet has already gone viral, amassing over 1.3 million likes and 175.3k retweets within a few hours.
However, in an interesting turn of events, YouTube King Jimmy "MrBeast" replied to the same tweet asking if he could have Twitter in case of Musk's unfortunate demise.
MrBeast's response has already been making rounds on the internet, amassing over 340k likes and thousands of comments from viewers on Twitter alone. Soon after getting confirmation from Musk, MrBeast took to his official Twitter handle to highlight the same conversation, eliciting quite a few hilarious reactions from viewers.
Fans react to MrBeast's recent Twitter post after Elon Musk's approval
Last night, Elon Musk made a cryptic post, stating "dying under mysterious circumstances." Many well-known faces on the internet replied to Musk's tweet in their own way. And one person who responded to the tweet was none other than YouTube King, MrBeast.
MrBeast's recent tweet has reached all corners of the internet, eliciting quite a few interesting responses from viewers. Former Twitch streamer HasanAbi replied to the tweet saying:
HasanAbi's response has evoked quite a few negative responses from viewers. As per some viewers, making fun of mortality is extremely insensitive and the streamer should get some help. One viewer wrote:
"I can understand downfall. But using downfall in the context of death, is f***** up. Hope your day gets better and your mental health improves."
Another prominent YouTuber and the host of the upcoming podcast show, Karl Jacob, hilariously replied:
MrBeast's childhood friend Chris Tyson even shared his views on the matter:
One Twitter user even went on to compare MrBeast's earnings with Elon Musk's fortune:
While most viewers simply jumped in to express their excitement, a handful asked if this could potentially be serious and joked about the tweet being Musk's will.
Here are some tweets in that regard:
While that definitely doesn't mean that Elon Musk is ready to hand over Twitter to MrBeast, it's definitely something worth having a discussion about.
At the time of writing, it's still not clear if anything in particular has triggered Musk's recent post.