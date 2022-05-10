“I’m praying for his downfall”- Fans react hilariously to MrBeast taking over Twitter after Elon Musk

Earlier today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk set the internet on fire with his recent cryptic post about "dying under mysterious circumstances." The tweet came just after Musk bought Twitter for a whopping amount of $44 million. As expected, the tweet has already gone viral, amassing over 1.3 million likes and 175.3k retweets within a few hours.

However, in an interesting turn of events, YouTube King Jimmy "MrBeast" replied to the same tweet asking if he could have Twitter in case of Musk's unfortunate demise.

MrBeast's response has already been making rounds on the internet, amassing over 340k likes and thousands of comments from viewers on Twitter alone. Soon after getting confirmation from Musk, MrBeast took to his official Twitter handle to highlight the same conversation, eliciting quite a few hilarious reactions from viewers.

Fans react to MrBeast's recent Twitter post after Elon Musk's approval

Last night, Elon Musk made a cryptic post, stating "dying under mysterious circumstances." Many well-known faces on the internet replied to Musk's tweet in their own way. And one person who responded to the tweet was none other than YouTube King, MrBeast.

MrBeast's recent tweet has reached all corners of the internet, eliciting quite a few interesting responses from viewers. Former Twitch streamer HasanAbi replied to the tweet saying:

HasanAbi's response has evoked quite a few negative responses from viewers. As per some viewers, making fun of mortality is extremely insensitive and the streamer should get some help. One viewer wrote:

"I can understand downfall. But using downfall in the context of death, is f***** up. Hope your day gets better and your mental health improves."

Another prominent YouTuber and the host of the upcoming podcast show, Karl Jacob, hilariously replied:

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @MrBeast Bro pls lemme just get like 30% u still get so much it’s not that big of a deal @MrBeast Bro pls lemme just get like 30% u still get so much it’s not that big of a deal

MrBeast's childhood friend Chris Tyson even shared his views on the matter:

One Twitter user even went on to compare MrBeast's earnings with Elon Musk's fortune:

While most viewers simply jumped in to express their excitement, a handful asked if this could potentially be serious and joked about the tweet being Musk's will.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

FriendlyMachine @FriendIyMachine @MrBeast I already have Twitter though? It’s free on the App Store? @MrBeast I already have Twitter though? It’s free on the App Store?

Ammon @ItsAmmon @MrBeast well now when elon dies everyone’s gonna think MrBeast killed him @MrBeast well now when elon dies everyone’s gonna think MrBeast killed him

Jlipper @OfficialJlipper @GEVidsTweet

“I gave all of Twitter to a random guy for $10” @MrBeast New Video:“I gave all of Twitter to a random guy for $10” @GEVidsTweet @MrBeast New Video:“I gave all of Twitter to a random guy for $10”

C9 Keeoh @Keeoh @MrBeast man just asked for a cool $46B and got away with it @MrBeast man just asked for a cool $46B and got away with it 😭😭

Holly Nace @NaceHolly @MrBeast The Universe will protect you… Your doing good things for mankind . Your Journey is not done. Prayers for Angel Wings to continue to protect you from anyone that blocks your path in life* @MrBeast The Universe will protect you… Your doing good things for mankind . Your Journey is not done. Prayers for Angel Wings to continue to protect you from anyone that blocks your path in life*

JHAY🎫🎫🎫 @jaysolja11 @MrBeast Hello #MrBeast you do a lot of giving in all your channels which I follow how many retweet’s can I get to win a cash price and be one of many from Nigeria @MrBeast Hello #MrBeast you do a lot of giving in all your channels which I follow how many retweet’s can I get to win a cash price and be one of many from Nigeria

WOKE Futurito 🌮🇲🇽🍺 @WOKE_Futurito @MrBeast I like how this is how this showed up on my feed 🤣 it looks like you were apart that the above tweet lmao @MrBeast I like how this is how this showed up on my feed 🤣 it looks like you were apart that the above tweet lmao https://t.co/hlbkUYYka9

Anthony Lannutti @JuliusLannutti @MrBeast This is like Howard Hughes and that guy in the truck @MrBeast This is like Howard Hughes and that guy in the truck

While that definitely doesn't mean that Elon Musk is ready to hand over Twitter to MrBeast, it's definitely something worth having a discussion about.

At the time of writing, it's still not clear if anything in particular has triggered Musk's recent post.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul