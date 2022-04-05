Elon Musk’s new “edit button” tweet sparks debate on Twitter after his majority stake buyout

Elon Musk has wasted no time setting his priorities straight when it comes to Twitter. Within 24 hours of the biggest shareholder buyout, the business magnate is all set to add an editing feature on Twitter.
Earlier today, Elon Musk posted a poll on his official Twitter handle about whether Twitter users would like to have an edit button. Naturally, the tweet went viral within a few hours, gaining over 199k likes and 36.8k retweets within 12 hours.
As fans might already know, Twitter is one of the most influential and powerful platforms compared to other social media platforms, such as LinkedIn, or even Facebook for that matter. However, as expected, this poll has sparked intense debate on Twitter.
Is Twitter planning to add an "edit button" feature?
The world's richest man and business magnate, Elon Musk recently bought 9.2% of Twitter, making him one of the biggest shareholders. However, interestingly, with this one single tweet, the man of the moment is in hot water (again). The so-called "edit button" has arguably been one of the most requested features by many users for quite a while now.
Basically, an edit button will allow users to clean up their typos or other errors after successfully publishing the tweets, just like it's done on Instagram and Facebook captions. But interestingly, this matter isn't as straightforward as it might sound. As per many critics and users, the edit button feature could easily be ripe for abuse as users will be able to change their tweets anytime controversies happen.
More interestingly, even Parag Agrawal (CEO of Twitter) joined the conversation.
Well, whatever Elon Musk is planning to do in the near future, the CEO of Twitter is clearly paying utmost attention.
Users reactto the Elon Musk's tweet
At the time of writing, the 'yes' section of the poll stands at 73% and for the 'no' option, it's at 27%. Clearly, the margin is too significant to have a debate. Although the majority of fans are quite happy with the edit button feature, a handful of users are against it.
As per Liz Wheeler (host of The Liz Wheeler Show), the edit button on Twitter will give users the power to completely change the actual meaning of their controversial claim once it goes viral.
With all this in mind, it seems like Twitter is definitely planning to do something big in the near future. Based on the poll results, it's evident that majority (73%) of the users are with the billionaire in this matter.
