Elon Musk's Justin Trudeau tweet sparks severe backlash online as Auschwitz slams exploitative Adolf Hitler meme

Elon Musk recently came under fire after comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler. The Tesla CEO posted an offensive meme in a now-deleted tweet showing a photo of Hitler with accompanying text that read:
“Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau; I had a budget”
The world’s richest man was reportedly responding to an article by digital currency and bitcoin news site CoinDesk, which claimed Trudeau was placing emergency orders to cut off cryptocurrency donations and funds for the “Freedom Convoy” truckers protesting against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Canada.
Musk’s controversial tweet sparked major outrage on social media, and the Auschwitz Memorial slammed the entrepreneur for “exploiting” the tragedy of all victims who were tortured and murdered in Nazi Germany:
The American Jewish Committee also denounced the Space X founder’s tweet and said:
"Musk may believe posting a meme comparing Justin Trudeau to a genocidal dictator who exterminated millions is an appropriate way to criticize policies he disagrees with. It is not. It never is.
Although Musk did not issue a statement regarding the situation, a spokesperson for Twitter told Bloomberg that the social networking site “did not take enforcement action” on the tweet.
Twitter reacts to Elon Musk’s Hitler meme against Justin Trudeau
Elon Musk has been supportive of the Freedom Convoy ever since hundreds of Canadian truckers came together to protest against COVID regulations and vaccine mandates in the country.
The billionaire previously tweeted a picture of a long queue of trucks driving to the capital in late January with the caption "Canadian truckers rule." Musk has also been a critic of the Canadian government and has called out Trudeau for "suppressing peaceful protests."
More recently, the business tycoon compared the Canadian Prime Minister to Adolf Hitler while referring to the latter’s decision to invoke emergency orders to break the blockades of protesters who have camped out in the country’s capital and barricaded the borders.
However, the 50-year-old came under fire for his controversial comparison and left several people enraged by his actions. Many also took to Twitter to share their reactions to the situation:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Elon Musk will respond to the backlash on social media.
The latest drama comes a few days after Tesla was accused of racial discrimination and harassment. As per Bloomberg, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued the company over similar complaints last week.