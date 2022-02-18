Elon Musk's Justin Trudeau tweet sparks severe backlash online as Auschwitz slams exploitative Adolf Hitler meme

Elon Musk recently came under fire after comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler. The Tesla CEO posted an offensive meme in a now-deleted tweet showing a photo of Hitler with accompanying text that read:

“Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau; I had a budget”

Occupy Democrats @OccupyDemocrats BREAKING: The world’s richest man Elon Musk ignites outrage in the Jewish community by posting an Adolf Hitler meme with the caption “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget.” RT IF YOU THINK TWITTER SHOULD SUSPEND HIS ACCOUNT! BREAKING: The world’s richest man Elon Musk ignites outrage in the Jewish community by posting an Adolf Hitler meme with the caption “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget.” RT IF YOU THINK TWITTER SHOULD SUSPEND HIS ACCOUNT!

The world’s richest man was reportedly responding to an article by digital currency and bitcoin news site CoinDesk, which claimed Trudeau was placing emergency orders to cut off cryptocurrency donations and funds for the “Freedom Convoy” truckers protesting against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Canada.

Musk’s controversial tweet sparked major outrage on social media, and the Auschwitz Memorial slammed the entrepreneur for “exploiting” the tragedy of all victims who were tortured and murdered in Nazi Germany:

Auschwitz Memorial @AuschwitzMuseum @elonmusk @CoinDesk @Aoyon_A @realDannyNelson Using the image of Adolf Hitler & therefore exploiting the tragedy of all people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany created by him is sad & disturbing. It disrespects the memory of all victims & hurts many people. @elonmusk @CoinDesk @Aoyon_A @realDannyNelson Using the image of Adolf Hitler & therefore exploiting the tragedy of all people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany created by him is sad & disturbing. It disrespects the memory of all victims & hurts many people.

The American Jewish Committee also denounced the Space X founder’s tweet and said:

"Musk may believe posting a meme comparing Justin Trudeau to a genocidal dictator who exterminated millions is an appropriate way to criticize policies he disagrees with. It is not. It never is.

Although Musk did not issue a statement regarding the situation, a spokesperson for Twitter told Bloomberg that the social networking site “did not take enforcement action” on the tweet.

Twitter reacts to Elon Musk’s Hitler meme against Justin Trudeau

Elon Musk left Twitter enraged after posting Hitler meme to mock Justin Trudeau (Image via Getty Images/Maja Hitij)

Elon Musk has been supportive of the Freedom Convoy ever since hundreds of Canadian truckers came together to protest against COVID regulations and vaccine mandates in the country.

The billionaire previously tweeted a picture of a long queue of trucks driving to the capital in late January with the caption "Canadian truckers rule." Musk has also been a critic of the Canadian government and has called out Trudeau for "suppressing peaceful protests."

More recently, the business tycoon compared the Canadian Prime Minister to Adolf Hitler while referring to the latter’s decision to invoke emergency orders to break the blockades of protesters who have camped out in the country’s capital and barricaded the borders.

However, the 50-year-old came under fire for his controversial comparison and left several people enraged by his actions. Many also took to Twitter to share their reactions to the situation:

Ahmed Baba @AhmedBaba_ Was going to write something about Elon Musk’s terrible Hitler comparison but the @AuschwitzMuseum couldn’t have put it better. Was going to write something about Elon Musk’s terrible Hitler comparison but the @AuschwitzMuseum couldn’t have put it better. https://t.co/OS9xyTXWau

Ahmed Ali @MrAhmednurAli The people casually overlooking Elon Musk comparing Trudeau to Hitler, are the same people who casually overlooked the Confederate flags and swastikas in Ottawa. The people casually overlooking Elon Musk comparing Trudeau to Hitler, are the same people who casually overlooked the Confederate flags and swastikas in Ottawa.

Kristin Raworth @KristinRaworth Elon Musk comparing Trudeau to Hitler is especially ridiculous when you remember he grew up in and his family heavily profited from and supported Apartheid Elon Musk comparing Trudeau to Hitler is especially ridiculous when you remember he grew up in and his family heavily profited from and supported Apartheid

Uncovering The Truth @UncvrngTheTruth Elon Musk put up a picture of Adolf Hitler saying "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau." Now I understand why Biden didn't invite Elon to the Electric Vehicle Summit. Because he's an ant-Semitic, anti-Democracy, arrogant, greedy Anti-American scum. Truly a deplorable human being. Elon Musk put up a picture of Adolf Hitler saying "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau." Now I understand why Biden didn't invite Elon to the Electric Vehicle Summit. Because he's an ant-Semitic, anti-Democracy, arrogant, greedy Anti-American scum. Truly a deplorable human being.

Xeni @xeni Elon Musk is posting Adolf Hitler memes. Havin a normal Nazi day, this man who runs a company that partners with NASA. This is unacceptable. This is anti-Jewish hate. Elon Musk is posting Adolf Hitler memes. Havin a normal Nazi day, this man who runs a company that partners with NASA. This is unacceptable. This is anti-Jewish hate. https://t.co/zv7rXfAuLP

Tim Wise @timjacobwise So, Elon Musk is now comparing Justin Trudeau to Hitler? Two pieces of advice, wonderboy:



1. Fix your stupid "self-driving" cars so they don't wreck; and,

2. As a white S. African, currently being sued for racism, maybe don't ever compare anyone to Hitler or other racists, k? So, Elon Musk is now comparing Justin Trudeau to Hitler? Two pieces of advice, wonderboy:1. Fix your stupid "self-driving" cars so they don't wreck; and,2. As a white S. African, currently being sued for racism, maybe don't ever compare anyone to Hitler or other racists, k?

StrictlyChristo @StrictlyChristo Elon Musk, the racist whose mores were formed growing up in apartheid South Africa, posted a Hitler meme to criticize Justin Trudeau & support the proto-fascist Freedum Truckers.



Musk is a garbage person who is currently being sued by CA for having a blatantly racist workplace. Elon Musk, the racist whose mores were formed growing up in apartheid South Africa, posted a Hitler meme to criticize Justin Trudeau & support the proto-fascist Freedum Truckers. Musk is a garbage person who is currently being sued by CA for having a blatantly racist workplace. https://t.co/pKgsEmBI2O

Jason Overstreet @JasonOverstreet How is Elon Musk handling the lawsuit from California over his factory in Fremont that treated Blacks like absolute filth? By tweeting pictures of Hitler. People who defend this guy are truly disturbed. How is Elon Musk handling the lawsuit from California over his factory in Fremont that treated Blacks like absolute filth? By tweeting pictures of Hitler. People who defend this guy are truly disturbed.

Frederick Joseph @FredTJoseph Elon Musk deleted a tweet comparing Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler over Trudeau’s opposition to the trucker protest in Canada. I wish I could find the words to capture how disgusting this is. Elon Musk deleted a tweet comparing Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler over Trudeau’s opposition to the trucker protest in Canada. I wish I could find the words to capture how disgusting this is. https://t.co/YLRc5wYsgR

Oliver Darko @oliver_drk I wondered why Tesla boss Elon Musk posted an Adolf Hitler meme out of nowhere. Then I connected the dots... I wondered why Tesla boss Elon Musk posted an Adolf Hitler meme out of nowhere. Then I connected the dots... https://t.co/Iph0EIE16o

Earthling @ziyatong Elon Musk tweeting a Hitler meme comparing public heath measures to the holocaust is really VILE. It is the same energy as those waving swastikas on Parliament Hill. I hope it's not acceptable just because he's a billionaire. Where's the accountability? Elon Musk tweeting a Hitler meme comparing public heath measures to the holocaust is really VILE. It is the same energy as those waving swastikas on Parliament Hill. I hope it's not acceptable just because he's a billionaire. Where's the accountability?

The USA Singers @TheUSASingers What’s this?



Oh, just the richest corporate welfare queen in the world Elon Musk casually trolling in support of anti-science, anti-vax, swastika-flying Canadian truckers with a cringe Hitler meme. What’s this?Oh, just the richest corporate welfare queen in the world Elon Musk casually trolling in support of anti-science, anti-vax, swastika-flying Canadian truckers with a cringe Hitler meme. https://t.co/kP1AaUGe2X

Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈 @AmoneyResists People who share memes praising Hitler on social media to their millions of followers are even more racist and despicable in person. cc: @elonmusk People who share memes praising Hitler on social media to their millions of followers are even more racist and despicable in person. cc: @elonmusk

Anthony Reyes @reyesa



Because Got rid of my Tesla today…Because @elonmusk likes Hitler more than Trudeau. Got rid of my Tesla today…Because @elonmusk likes Hitler more than Trudeau.

whosthatgurrrl 🇵🇸 @whosthatguurrrl Elon Musk thinks Hitler was a better leader than Trudeau. Elon Musk is a Nazi. Elon Musk thinks Hitler was a better leader than Trudeau. Elon Musk is a Nazi. https://t.co/cZAs0U2vK4

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Elon Musk will respond to the backlash on social media.

The latest drama comes a few days after Tesla was accused of racial discrimination and harassment. As per Bloomberg, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued the company over similar complaints last week.

Edited by Siddharth Satish