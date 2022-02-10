×
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s education explored as US Congresswoman confuses Gazpacho with Gestapo in ‘Soup Nazi’ memefest 

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently confused Gestapo police with Gazpacho soup (Image via Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images and Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Barsha Roy
ANALYST
Modified Feb 10, 2022 11:14 AM IST
Feature

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently became the subject of viral Twitter jokes after confusing “Gazpacho” with “Gestapo” while speaking about police patrolling at The Capitol in Washington D.C.

During an interview on the Real America with Dan Ball podcast, the politician shared her conspiracy theories about Speaker Nancy Pelosi allegedly spying on Congress:

“Not only do we have the DC jail which is the DC gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens.”
Just to clear things up, @RepMTGGazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soupGestapo: Nazi Germany's secret police https://t.co/T9q76r706G

The remark immediately went viral online as people pointed out that Greene confused Gestapo with Gazpacho.

While Gestapo is the term used to define the secret police organization of Nazi Germany, Gazpacho is a popular cold soup made of blended tomato and raw vegetables.

“Gazpacho police.”

The mistake created a wave of laughter in the online community, with many taking to social media to respond to the situation with hilarious memes.

A look into Marjorie Taylor Greene’s educational qualification

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician and a member of the Republican Party. She was elected to Congress in 2020 after the retirement of Republican incumbent Tom Graves. She has served as the US representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021.

The politician was born on May 27, 1974, in Milledgeville, Georgia. She attended South Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia and graduated in 1992.

Greene went on to study at the University of Georgia and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1996.

In addition to her educational qualifications and political career, Greene is also a successful entrepreneur. The congresswoman and her husband Perry purchased commercial construction and renovation company Taylor Commercial in 2002.

Greene also launched, established and sold a CrossFit gym in Georgia. It is reportedly one of the top-ranked CrossFit gyms in the country.

Twitter reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Gazpacho’ comment

Marjorie Taylor Greene sparked hilarious memefest through her &quot;Gazpacho police&quot; comments (Image via realmarjoriegreene/Instagram)
Marjorie Taylor Greene is well-known as a conspiracy theorist. She has often made news for her controversial opinions surrounding white supremacy, QAnon and Pizzagate, among other debunked theories.

Greene previously came under fire for comparing Democrats with Nazis and the COVID-19 mandates in America with the Holocaust. Her Twitter account also faced a permanent ban for allegedly spreading COVID vaccine misinformation.

Greene’s latest ‘Gazpacho’ statement has gone viral on social media, and several people have taken to Twitter to react to the incident with funny remarks.

Many social media users also referenced Seinfield's Soup Nazi episode from the sitcom's seventh season as they responded to Greene's statement with hilarious memes.

Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to rant about the “Gestapo Police” but instead called them the “Gazpacho Police.” I think I figured it out. Gazpacho is a type of soup. She’s talking about the Soup Nazi from Seinfeld.
We have a real soup Nazi and her name is Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Now that I think about it, wasn't the Soup Nazi from Seinfeld a member of the "Gazpacho"? https://t.co/6aQJVZB5TN
“Gazpacho Police” is the new politically correct term for "Soup Nazi"
Does MTG think Pelosi is a Soup Nazi? https://t.co/iyyXVlZkDk
Marjorie Taylor Greene better watch out, the soup Nazi Pelosi will send you to the goulash.
A whole new meaning to The Soup Nazi. twitter.com/accountablegop…
Gazpacho police? Does she mean the Soup Nazi?twitter.com/AccountableGOP…
Marge: "I just want a bowl of Gestapo."Soup Nazi: "No coup for you!" #gazpachopolice #soupnazi
Was the soup nazi a member of the gazpacho police?
Is this a new soup, this Gazpacho? Does the Soup Nazi have it?https://t.co/fZDK81v7oa
Of course there’s Gazpacho Police. Who do you think handles the Soup Nazi’s enforcement?
There are going to be so many “soup nazi” jokes on this site for the next 24 hours. #seinfeld
The #GazpachoPolice is the enforcement arm of The Soup Nazi. Everyone knows that. https://t.co/WbWqmtS7cM
MTG is the new Soup Nazi#gazpachopolice https://t.co/qrzKfVUiro

Greene has responded to the error in a statement issued to The Insider through a spokesperson. She said:

"No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash."

Also ReadArticle Continues below

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the Republican will address the hilarious online response in the days to come.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
