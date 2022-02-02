How much does Whoopi Goldberg make on 'The View?' Salary and net worth explored as ABC suspends host over Holocaust comments

On Tuesday, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from the ABC show for two weeks following her comments on the Holocaust. In response to the Tennessee-based McMinn County School Board's removal of the graphic novel 'Maus' from their syllabus, Goldberg said:

"Let's be truthful, the Holocaust isn't about race, it's not. It's about man's inhumanity to man, that's what it's about. These are two groups of white people."

Whoopi Goldberg suggested that race was not a factor behind the atrocities of the Holocaust. She elaborated that it was caused by people's ill-treatment of one another. The View co-host added:

"You're missing the point … let's talk about it for what it really is. It's about how people treat each other. It's a problem. It doesn't matter if you're black or white, Jews … everybody eats each other."

Following the major backlash her comments received online, Goldberg, who is of Jewish descent, apologized hours later in a statement shared via Twitter. She said:

"On today's show I said the Holocaust' is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man'. I should have said it is about both … I stand corrected…The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I am sorry for the hurt I have caused."

An internal mail obtained by CNN showcased ABC News' president Kim Godwin stating the reasoning behind Goldberg's suspension. She noted that the comments made by Goldberg were "misinformed, upsetting and hurtful."

"Words matter and we must be cognizant of the impact our words have." Here's the full note that ABC News president Kim Godwin sent staffers tonight about @WhoopiGoldberg. She said such decisions "are never easy, but necessary."

Godwin further added:

"I have made the decision to suspend Whoopi from "The View" for two weeks effective immediately…Whoopi has shown through her actions over many years that she understands the horrors of the Holocaust and she started today's show with that recognition. But words matter and we must be cognizant of the impact our words have."

Whoopi Goldberg's net worth is around $60 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Whoopi Goldberg is estimated to be worth around $60 million. As per the data pooled from multiple publications, the co-host reportedly earns around $8 million per year for her involvement with ABC's The View.

Goldberg (aka Caryn Elaine Johnson) has earned most of her fortune from her on-screen acting projects over the course of her career since 1982. Prior to her foray into Hollywood, she acted in several drama productions. She made her debut in feature films with William Farley's Citizen: I'm Not Losing My Mind, I'm Giving It Away when she was around 26.

A year after her debut in films, Whoopi Goldberg started her one-woman production, Spook Show, which ran on Broadway from 1984 to 1985. The show was later named after her after going to Broadway. A recording of her performance also earned her a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.

The actress received the most recognition for her career-defining role as Celie Johnson in Steven Spielberg's 1985 film, The Color Purple, for which she earned an Oscar nomination. Later in 1991, she won the Oscar for "best supporting actress" for her role in Ghost.

Throughout her career, spanning more than four decades, Whoopi Goldberg has garnered over 194 credits in entertainment projects. These include popular TV series like Star Trek: The Next Generation and films like 1992's Sister Act. The actress has received around 59 awards and has been nominated approximately 87 times. She has also served as a producer in 34 projects.

Apart from her career in the entertainment industry, Whoopi Goldberg has authored four non-fiction books and seven children's books. The Oscar-winning actress and TV personality co-owned a medicinal marijuana business, Whoopi & Maya, with Maya Elisabeth.

However, the company was shut down in 2020 amid a dispute after four years of launch. Goldberg's involvement in multiple ventures has grown her fortune over the years.

Edited by Prem Deshpande