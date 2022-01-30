Park Yoo-chun's brother Park Yoo-hwan forwarded to prosecution for marijuana usage

Singer Park Yoo-chun's younger brother Park Yoo-hwan has been arrested for marijuana usage.

The younger Park brother is an actor, having starred in numerous K-dramas including She Was Pretty, I Need Romance 3, and 1000 Days Promise. Park Yoo-hwan, however, is best known for being former TVXQ member Park Yoo-chun’s younger brother, who is notorious for his usage of illegal drugs and marijuana. Incidentally, Park Yoo-hwan's arrest also took place while the actor was in another country to attend his brother’s concert.

Park Yoo-hwan was arrested on charges of violating the Act on the Control of Narcotics

In December 2020, Park Yoo-hwan was accused of smoking marijuana at a restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, along with two other people. He was in the country to attend his brother's concert. Upon being accosted, all three accepted the charges.

On January 28, 2022, the Narcotics Unit of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency stated that the actor’s case has been forwarded to prosecution on charges of violating the Act on the Control of Narcotics. While usage of marijuana has been decriminalized in Thailand, it is not so in South Korea, and a Korean citizen can be charged with a federal crime if caught using it, in or out of Korea.

Among Park Yoo-hwan’s two companions, one was also charged and arrested, while the other is currently living in Thailand indefinitely due to COVID-19 restrictions. He will be prosecuted only after his return to the country.

Singer Park Yoo-chun has also been convicted for drug usage in the past

Incidentally, in 2019, Park Yoo-chun himself was convicted of buying and using methamphetamine. During the trial, the actor-singer had announced that he would retire from the entertainment industry if he was found guilty. Despite being convicted, he did not retire.

On July 2, 2019, Park Yoo-chun was sentenced to ten months imprisonment, suspended for two years, and was asked to pay a fine of 1.4 million won.

Park had made his K-Pop debut as part of the quintet TVXQ in 2004, and had skyrocketed to fame. His eventual involvement in a number of controversies and scandals, however, had given him a notorious image.

Two days after the news of his younger brother being investigated for drug usage broke, Park Yoo-chun released his self-produced mini album titled Da Capo, on November 5.

Edited by Ashish Yadav