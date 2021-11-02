Han Seo Hee facing charges for second drug offense as prosecution pushes for a year in prison

Former K-pop idol trainee Han Seo Hee's legal issues continue as she has been charged with a second drug offense while on probation. The prosecution is allegedly pushing for her to serve one year in prison.

Han Seo Hee tests positive for meth

In 2017, Han Seo Hee was sentenced to three years probation after consuming an illegal substance in 2016. A few years later, in 2020, she was detained after a drug test came back positive for methamphetamine.

Given the court's ruling on her first offense, she should've been looking at jail time. But the former K-pop trainee argued that the test was incorrect and requested a hair test.

This test was conducted by the National Forensic Service of South Korea. The results came back negative and shocked followers of the case. Most were convinced that prison was imminent. Han Seo Hee escaped jail time because immediate sentencing was not possible. She was eventually released on probation again.

Unsatisfied with the results, the prosecution pushed for a trial. Han Seo Hee is now being charged with a probation breach. However, the former K-pop trainee denies the charges. The trial is scheduled for November 17, 2021.

Han Seo Hee is a controversial figure in K-pop

A former YG Entertainment idol trainee, Han Seo Hee, has been investigated several times for the use of illicit substances.

She is also said to be involved in the drug-use cases surrounding Yang Hyun Suk (former CEO of YG Entertainment), Kim Han Bin (former iKON member), and Choi Seung Hyun (T.O.P of Big Bang).

Given her controversial past, many people have created parody accounts of Han Seo Hee in jest or genuine endearment. These accounts usually garner a lot of negative publicity and engagement, but they keep her name alive in the audience's minds.

