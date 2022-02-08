Las Vegas high school beating: Video of student attack sparks backlash as CCSD condemns viral footage 

A Las Vegas high school student has been arrested on charges of battery after hitting another student nearly 30 times during a violent attack. The assault was captured on video and was widely circulated on social media.
In the viral footage, the unnamed student can be seen viciously punching a girl in the back of the head inside a classroom. In the first few seconds of the video, the victim is seen raising her hands to protect herself while other students present at the scene can be heard laughing.
As the brutal attack continued, one person, believed to be a teacher, attempted to stop the attacker saying,
“Stop! Stop! Stop! Get off of her!”
However, the accused continued to strike the victim and left her battered before walking away from the desk. The cause of the attack and the severity of the victim’s injuries have not been revealed to the public.
Clark County School District addresses Las Vegas High School beating incident
In the wake of the horrific beating incident at Las Vegas High School, the Clark County School District told KTNV that all cases of bullying are well-investigated by the district and strict actions are taken against any individual involved in the act.
“CCSD investigates every reported case of bullying and takes appropriate action if needed. We are unable to discuss individual student disciplinary matters due to privacy laws. However, in general, students can face administrative disciplinary action at school or be referred to law enforcement for possible criminal prosecution depending on the severity of the matter.”
Clark County School Superintendent Jesus F. Jara added that any student engaging in violence will be prosecuted by law.
“Violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Meanwhile, Las Vegas High School Principal Ronnie Guerzon assured parents that school authorities will respond to the incident and address the situation through “appropriate channels.” He said,
“Earlier this week your student may have witnessed an altercation in one of their classes. Administration is aware and responding to this matter and it is being addressed through the appropriate channels.”
The principal also said that the school is expecting all students to adhere to the CCSD Student Code of Conduct and asked parents to discuss appropriate on-campus behavior with their pupils.
Twitter reacts to Las Vegas High School assault video
A viral video documenting the brutal altercation between two students at Las Vegas High School has left several people enraged and shocked. While members of the community asked authorities to take appropriate action against the attacker, many called out the school district for failing to keep students safe.
Several social media users also took to Twitter to react to the incident.
In response to the backlash, the Clark County School District mentioned that the administration is aware of the situation and is taking the matter seriously. The district also condemned the video and asked people to refrain from sharing the clip online.
“We strongly encourage students and members of the community not to share footage of this incident or any other student fights. Showing this video serves no purpose other than to further ridicule and embarrass the victim and embolden bullies.”
The district also urged students who capture photos or video of an assault on-campus, off-campus, on a bus or during a school activity to immediately submit the footage to a teacher, school administrator or police.
Meanwhile, Clark County School District police Lt. Bryan Zink told News 3 Las Vegas that the suspect could also face additional charges along with battery in the days to come.
Board of Trustee President Irene Cepeda told KTVN that trustees and superintendents have reiterated their commitment to promote and ensure safety in schools following the incident.
