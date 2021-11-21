Who are Elon Musk's children? Family life explored as youngest kid invades SpaceX presentation

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of electric car Tesla and rocket manufacturer SpaceX, 50, gave a virtual SpaceX starship presentation on Wednesday.

Surprisingly, Elon Musk was not the only one presenting the webinar. X AE A-Xii, Elon's youngest son (18 months old), was also present along with his dad until someone came in to carry away the child.

X AE A-Xii, Elon Musk's son, left a cute impression as he sat on his father’s lap, waving his arms in the air and trying to say "Hi" to all the attendees with his camera on.

The 18-month-old boy babbled to say what he saw in the presentation when his father answered the fairly curious baby saying that it’s a “rocket”, since then the baby could not stop giggling.

Who is baby X AE A-Xii's mom? A peek into Elon Musk's family

Elon Musk and his musician teen ex-girlfriend Grimes gave birth to a baby boy, XAE A-Xii, in May 2020. The baby's name was inspired by the 33-year-old Grimes' last album, 4ÆM.

Elon and Grimes, who goes by the name Claire Boucher, started gaining fame in 2012 when her album Visions which was followed by Art Angels, got released. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she possesses a sum of $3million.

Elon Musk and Grimes started dating in 2018 and, according to PageSix, broke up on September 24, 2021.

Elon added that to PageSix that:

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms. It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX, and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA."

He further added:

"She’s staying with me now, and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

A look into Elon's life before Grimes came in

Elon Musk got married to the Canadian author Justine Wilson in 2000, two years after Musk's first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, was born in 2002. Unfortunately, he passed away when he was just ten weeks old with sudden infant death syndrome.

In 2004, conceived with the help of IVF, Musk and Justine greeted their twins, Griffin and Xavier, who are 17 years old.

Two years later, both welcomed their triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, 15, through IVF. After the duo divorced in 2008, they started sharing custody of all five children.

In an interview, Wilson said:

"Almost all of my non-work waking hours are spent with my boys, and they are the love of my life.”

Twitter reacts to X AE A-Xii's invasion during the SpaceX presentation

Gail Alfar (Austin) @GailAlfarATX Thanks @elonmusk for bringing Baby X to the meeting! X looks very interested in Starship! To X, they are 'cars!" — makes sense 🚀

SupergirlInvestor @supersingr1



(Full disclaimer: I’ve watched this way too many times)



SupergirlInvestor @supersingr1

(Full disclaimer: I've watched this way too many times)

#Tesla #CryptoNews #stocks

As a $tsla shareholder, I vote for Baby X to be on video for every earnings report from now on 🚀🚀🚀

Sunshine🌞 @SuzetteSunshine @elonmusk @wapodavenport Little X is so cute, he wasn't very happy with you when he need to leave the room 😀

Omokhafe @omoafe



My boss encourages my kids to come say hello to the team when I make online presentations



Omokhafe @omoafe

My boss encourages my kids to come say hello to the team when I make online presentations

#humanity

Professionalism of this era includes having your kids around when you presenting....

Mortal V. Dawt @dawt_v



Mortal V. Dawt @dawt_v

Normalize bringing your young children to work conference calls. I have tons of criticism for Musk, but this made me optimistic for his humanity.

In an interview, the business mogul of Tesla and SpaceX confessed how difficult it is for him to meet people and concluded by saying that he is looking for a long-term relationship and a soul mate.

