The Elon Musk 'buys' Fortnite rumor explained

In the past few days, the Fortnite community has experienced rising concerns regarding the game's future. Players are anxious about the release of Chapter 3 Season 2, which is scheduled to release in a few weeks.

However, there are a few other issues that have been bugging players. Rumors claim that Elon Musk is on his way to buy Fortnite.

The rumors have been spreading like wildfire. Members of the community have expressed their rising concern regarding the issue. This article will uncover the truth and reveal the correct information for gamers.

Elon Musk not buying or deleting Fortnite

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk is quite famous for his innovations across the globe. The inventor has been successful in almost every sector that he has stepped into. So when the rumors started gaining weight, concerns amongst the community began rising.

However, it should be revealed that the rumors are entirely false. Elon Musk has no intention of buying Fortnite or deleting it. Gamers have nothing to worry about. The game is safe, and there will be upcoming seasons of Chapter 3 released by Epic Games.

How did the rumor start anyway?

Itzkingkhan @itzkingkhan did Elon musk really buy fortnite and shut it down? did Elon musk really buy fortnite and shut it down?😂

To trace the origin of the recent rumors, we will have to go back a few years. The game was in Chapter 2 Season 1. The game was completely blank as the Black Hole engulfed everything in it.

The social media handles of the game also revealed nothing but a black hole image. At that time, several memes and jokes started spreading on the internet. Eventually, someone claimed that Elon Musk intended to buy the game and delete it forever.

Despite the rising number of jokes, this particular rumor affected everyone, and there was quite a ruckus in the community. However, things started to change as Epic released the next Chapter after the downtime.

🐓💎 opɐuoqɹɐƆ 𓃟 @Carbonado870 @Rooooxyyyy Okay, but haven't you heard the news? Elon Musk is gonna buy Epic Games and add J. B. Chimpanski NFTs to Fortnite on Feb 29 @Rooooxyyyy Okay, but haven't you heard the news? Elon Musk is gonna buy Epic Games and add J. B. Chimpanski NFTs to Fortnite on Feb 29

Recently, someone started digging up the old fiasco and reignited the sparks once again. The particular topic started trending again, and gamers started believing the rumor right away. However, there is nothing to be concerned about as the stories are false.

It is surprising to see how little rumors can instantly trigger the entire community. Loopers are advised not to believe anything regarding the game without any official statement from Epic Games.

