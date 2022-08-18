“That was bad!”- JiDion calls out Sneako after the latter provides a controversial take on mental health issues

Earlier today, YouTube Gaming streamer Destiny got together with prominent content creators Jidon "JiDion," Nico "Sneako," Nick Fuentes, and Aba Atlas to host a two-hour podcast.

During the conversation, Aba Atlas asked Sneako about his thoughts on mental health issues, with the former citing 23-year-old YouTuber D'Angelo Wallace, who took a break from streaming to cope with his mental health.

Aba Atlas enquired about Sneako's position on the matter and pointed to a livestreaming incident in which the latter stated that people should not encourage crying on stream.

Sneako responded with a somewhat controversial statement, claiming that content creators who cry on stream or in videos are seeking validation from fans.

Hearing what Nico had to say, JiDion stepped in and asked if his thoughts were the same for Twitch streamer Etika. Sneako indicated that Etika was suffering from "actual" mental health issues. The statement prompted JiDion to call Sneako out:

"Bro, you can't switch up like that, bro! That was bad. That was bad!"

(Timestamp: 09:00:20)

JiDion calls out Sneako on Destiny's livestream

At the nine-hour mark of Destiny's recent livestream, YouTube content creator Aba Atlas wanted to switch the pace of the discussion, and he asked fellow YouTuber Sneako the following question:

"Sneako, this is from one of your livestreams. I know recently D'Angelo, the creator came back, and you had watched his video where he talked about mental health issues, and you had a lot to say about that video."

Aba Atlas continued:

"Okay, so D'Angelo talked about the fact after taking a hiatus from YouTube, he was pretty sad, he was depressed, he was dealing with a lot of mental health issues, and you... and watching him talk about this stuff, cry about it, you felt a lot of different things. One of the things you start off with is, 'We shouldn't encourage people crying or saying this kind of stuff online. If you're sad, get over it.' Do you still feel that way, and if you do, why?"

Sneako responded by claiming that content creators get too much validation for talking about their mental health. He said:

"I think you get too much validation for talking about your mental health, and crying and getting depressed. I think you can say crying in a video and say mental health problems. Twitter made me sad. I needed to take a mental health break because I was on Twitter too much."

He continued by saying:

"And they do that because liberals will all go in the comments and be like, 'Oh my god, feel better. Oh, I'm so glad you're opening up. I'm also sad. I'm also sad. My therapist told me this.' And all it does is, you think it's getting over your mental health, but all it does is, it encourages it more and more. It gives you dopamine that other people are like, validating your mental health problems."

Sneako concluded by saying that being a successful YouTuber was the "easiest job ever." He said:

But the reality is, if you're a successful YouTuber, you stream all day, your life is f***ing easy! You have the easiest job ever, you have the best job ever. And Twitter made you sad? Get over it, p**sy!"

JiDion joined the conversation and asked Sneako about his views on Etika. The latter responded:

"I think he actually did have some mental health problems."

Destiny and Aba Atlas began laughing upon hearing Sneako contradict himself, with JiDion asking a follow-up question:

"So what's the difference between Etika and..."

Destiny urged Sneako to remain consistent with his statements, while JiDion blasted the YouTuber for his take on the issue. Nico explained his reasoning, saying:

"That guy seemed like he was deranged. You're laughing right now at the sky, but f***ing D'Angelo Wallace was just on Twitter too much. He was doing cancel culture s**t all day. He was researching celebrities and trying to cancel people consistently. That s**t made him sad! If you're the voice of cancel culture, you spew that much of negativity, obviously it's going to come back to you!

The conversation on the subject came to an end when Sneako compared D'Angelo Wallace to Etika:

"If you're on a moral high ground constantly, eventually you're going to be like, 'Oh s**t!' If you're constantly trying to, 'You can't say this, deplatform this, cancel that!' You're going to be sad! Etika seemed like he was going down a wrong path, and I think he was actually going insane. D'Angelo Wallace, bro, you're just on Twitter too much. Get over it."

Fans react to JiDion's interaction with Sneako

The reaction thread on r/LivestreamFail started to gain a lot of traction as soon as the clip was posted. More than 50 fans commented in the first hour, and here are some of the most relevant fan reactions:

JiDion, also known as JiDionPremium, is a popular streaming personality. He is a former Twitch streamer who was indefinitely banned from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform after hate-brigading Imane "Pokimane's" Twitch chat.

He currently has 5.71 million subscribers and 442 million video views on his main YouTube channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish