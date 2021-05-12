Fans pay emotional tribute to Etika on his 31st birthday

Scores of fans across the globe recently assembled on Twitter to pay an emotional tribute to the legacy of Desmond Daniel Amofah, popularly known as Etika.
It has been almost two years since the famous YouTuber, who would've turned 31 today, tragically died by suicide in June 2019.
Having cultivated a stellar online presence and amassed an impressive following of fans online via a series of entertaining "Let's Play" videos, Etika's tragic demise sent shockwaves through the entire streaming community.
In light of his birthday, friends and fans recently took to Twitter to pay a wholesome tribute to his everlasting legacy.
How did Etika die? Twitter remembers YouTuber on 31st birthday
Initially, a model and rapper, Etika made the shift towards becoming a full-time gaming commentator and YouTuber. He shot to fame with his association and undying love for Nintendo directs, products, and games.
His love was such that his fans and followers became popularly known as the JoyConBoyz, named after Nintendo's popular Joy-Con controllers.
Apart from his priceless Nintendo reactions, Etika also dabbled in playthroughs of indie games, in addition to streaming Minecraft from time to time.
He is also fondly remembered for ending his streams with his signature catchphrase:
"Take care of yourself. Have yourself a damn good one!"
Despite being one of the rising stars in the streaming circuit, his blossoming career was tragically cut short, presumably at midnight on June 20th, 2019, when he uploaded his last YouTube video to his personal channel titled "I'm Sorry."
In the clip, he admitted to having mental health issues, highlighting the struggles of living up to social media pressure and the perils of online fame in general.
In the aftermath of the video, Etika was reported missing to the New York Police Department the following day. Police later recovered his belongings on the side of the Manhattan Bridge, which further fuelled concern online.
On June 24th, 2019, a body was found, which was confirmed to be Etika's by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner a day later. They also confirmed his tragic death was due to suicide by drowning.
His death led to an outpouring of universal support online, as various organizations and streamers stressed the importance of attributing paramount importance to mental health in today's double-edged digital age.
Having left behind an enduring legacy and an army of global supporters, Twitter was recently abuzz with a plethora of heartwarming tribute messages as friends and fans paid homage to Etika's indelible influence as a wholesome content creator:
As reactions continue to pour in from all corners of the world, it serves as a poignant testament to the undying legacy of Etika, a beloved YouTuber, gone too soon.