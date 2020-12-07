Twitter calls out Nintendo for prohibiting sales of Etika-themed charity Joy-Cons

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo is facing severe backlash online after they decided to prohibit sales of the Etikons, the popular charity Joy-Cons, which were dedicated to late YouTuber Etika.
Of late, Nintendo seems to be in the news for all the wrong reasons. They were recently just called out for unceremoniously issuing a cease and desist to the Big House Online Super Smash Bros. event, which is one of the biggest annual Smash events.
With the online community barely recovering from this unsavoury decision, Nintendo decided to drop another major bombshell by issuing another cease and desist, this time to stop sales of the beloved Etikons.
Desmond Amofah, aka Etika, was a popular YouTuber and streamer whose influence on the Nintendo community has been immense.
His suicide in 2019 sent shockwaves throughout the Nintendo community as they struggled to come to terms with his passing.
A few months after his death, an Indiegogo charity campaign was started on his behalf, with proceeds going to the Jed Foundation, a non-profit charity that protects emotional health and aims at preventing suicide among teens.
With the help of Cptn Alex, who specializes in making custom controllers, contributors received a custom-made pair of Etika-themed Joy-Cons, known popularly as Etikons.
However, according to the latest updates, Nintendo has officially issued a directive to prohibit further sales of the Etikons, which has now resulted in a colossal wave of backlash online.
Nintendo faces backlash for cease and desist over Etika-themed Joy-Cons
In the video above, YouTuber JoyConBoyz explains why exactly Nintendo asked Cptn Alex to stop production of the Etikons.
He proceeds to share screengrabs of his conversation with Cptn Alex, in which the reason behind Nintendo's recent controversial decision was revealed to be the use of "JoyCon" on the outer shell of the Etikon.
"Captain Alex informed me that he is no longer producing those Joy-Cons ..the reason unfortunately why Alex is no longer allowed to produce them is because they have the word JoyCon on them and Nintendo own the copyright. "
After shutting down multiple competitive events, Nintendo has been treading on thin ice, with hashtags such as #FreeMelee and #SaveSmash dominating social media recently.
With an already incensed online community hot on their heels, Nintendo seems to be showing no signs of letting up as their recent decision involving the Etikons could very well prove to be the last straw.
As soon as the news went viral, enraged fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure as they called out Nintendo for its callous behaviour and corporate mentality:
As dissent continues to mount online, the blatant disregard with which Nintendo has been treating its community has certainly not gone unnoticed and has resulted in a global outcry for respect and integrity.
