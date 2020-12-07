Twitter calls out Nintendo for prohibiting sales of Etika-themed charity Joy-Cons

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo is facing severe backlash online after they decided to prohibit sales of the Etikons, the popular charity Joy-Cons, which were dedicated to late YouTuber Etika.

Of late, Nintendo seems to be in the news for all the wrong reasons. They were recently just called out for unceremoniously issuing a cease and desist to the Big House Online Super Smash Bros. event, which is one of the biggest annual Smash events.

Just incredibly sad that they would do such a thing. Nintendo is going out of its way to hurt our community yet again while trying to play nice and invite us to market their new games. Its baffling how stupid and greedy they are. — Leffen (@TSM_Leffen) November 19, 2020

With the online community barely recovering from this unsavoury decision, Nintendo decided to drop another major bombshell by issuing another cease and desist, this time to stop sales of the beloved Etikons.

So after Etika passed away, a guy named CptnAlex created these custom Joycons in order to raise money for a mental health charity.



These wouldn't fucking modify your console, they weren't some replica of Nintendo's work. It was a reshell of official Joycons.



Guess what happened pic.twitter.com/CkfsluqhT2 — Mary Crimmas 🎄 (@Mystic_MeIody) December 7, 2020

Desmond Amofah, aka Etika, was a popular YouTuber and streamer whose influence on the Nintendo community has been immense.

His suicide in 2019 sent shockwaves throughout the Nintendo community as they struggled to come to terms with his passing.

A few months after his death, an Indiegogo charity campaign was started on his behalf, with proceeds going to the Jed Foundation, a non-profit charity that protects emotional health and aims at preventing suicide among teens.

With the help of Cptn Alex, who specializes in making custom controllers, contributors received a custom-made pair of Etika-themed Joy-Cons, known popularly as Etikons.

However, according to the latest updates, Nintendo has officially issued a directive to prohibit further sales of the Etikons, which has now resulted in a colossal wave of backlash online.

Nintendo faces backlash for cease and desist over Etika-themed Joy-Cons

In the video above, YouTuber JoyConBoyz explains why exactly Nintendo asked Cptn Alex to stop production of the Etikons.

He proceeds to share screengrabs of his conversation with Cptn Alex, in which the reason behind Nintendo's recent controversial decision was revealed to be the use of "JoyCon" on the outer shell of the Etikon.

"Captain Alex informed me that he is no longer producing those Joy-Cons ..the reason unfortunately why Alex is no longer allowed to produce them is because they have the word JoyCon on them and Nintendo own the copyright. "

After shutting down multiple competitive events, Nintendo has been treading on thin ice, with hashtags such as #FreeMelee and #SaveSmash dominating social media recently.

Nintendo revoked streaming rights to a splatoon tournament because of team names that supported #FreeMelee



fucking embarrassing



LACS 3 will run until the day I die nintendo can suck it#FreeSplatoon https://t.co/064T21kzBv — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) December 6, 2020

With an already incensed online community hot on their heels, Nintendo seems to be showing no signs of letting up as their recent decision involving the Etikons could very well prove to be the last straw.

As soon as the news went viral, enraged fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure as they called out Nintendo for its callous behaviour and corporate mentality:

2020's gonna be remembered for a lot of things, but it's especially gonna be remembered for Nintendo going from "The wholesome company people loved" to "Complete soulless corporate shitstains" in the span of a week. pic.twitter.com/TosCF9IBGK — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) December 7, 2020

I have lost all respects to nintendo....sakurai is still the godfather of games but the company nintendo themselves...i have lost respect.. pic.twitter.com/6HXMTwCfD2 — younglingslayer69 (@JodmaJovana) December 7, 2020

In the last few days, Nintendo has:



- Shut down the sales of Etika themed Joycons

- Shut down a fan made tournament for Smash Bros Melee

- Cancelled their Splatoon event because some of the players supported the Melee Community



They don't care about us. What a dog shit company pic.twitter.com/mSQF0x1ERM — AJ丨Umbra (@UmbraTrainer) December 7, 2020

hey Nintendo hope you are fucking happy you are trending for literally shutting down the production of Etika joycons which all profits were going to charity for mental health. FOR CHARITY. Nintendo I hope you are ashamed of yourselves #Nintendo #JOYCONBOYZ pic.twitter.com/ZazYm0WhW4 — 🍫Kit Kat🍫 (@kitkat_951) December 7, 2020

Leaked image of a Nintendo boardroom meeting pic.twitter.com/7hn1yUEH2Y — Rajoko @ Kingdom Hearts Hell (@Rajoko_) December 7, 2020

Nintendo Nintendo

making Vs. making

video business

games decisions pic.twitter.com/0o5GD21SkH — Oni (@OniSensei) December 7, 2020

I think the shit going on with Nintendo is a good time/excuse to remind people that companies aren't your friend. No matter how "wholesome" they seem to be. All they care about is turning a profit. This applies to every major company out there, not just gaming companies. — Star 💜 (@GALAXY_FANTASYZ) December 7, 2020

NINTENDO CEASED THE SALE OF THE CUSTOM ETIKA JOYCONS WHICH WERE GOING TO SUICIDE PREVENTION CHARITY BTW LMFAOOOO BUMASS COMPANY YALL MFS MAKE EA LOOK GOOD — muslim struggle tweets (@IAMTHESLIME_) December 7, 2020

Nintendo, what the fuck? You guys are just being evil at this point. One of the most friendly, and lovable personalities in the history of the internet dies and his fans want to remember him and you do this. Guess I'm just not buying Nintendo games at this point. I'm defeated. pic.twitter.com/TsMQ9EDmvC — The PR YT RoadTo100Subs (@ThePRYT) December 7, 2020

Nintendo needs to get their shit together or else no ones going to buy their shit anymore, fuck I’m not even going to get botw2 at this point. #BoycottNintendo pic.twitter.com/lOqwEZVE7u — Luminix (@_Luminix_) December 7, 2020

Keep your brand FAR AWAY from Nintendo. If there's a lesson to learn from this, it's that. You can support/hype them all you want but don't build anything or even brand merch around them. It's still RIP Etika, fr. — $acred (@GucciCanti) December 7, 2020

Ok this is just disgusting, I love Nintendo to death really I do, but they are literally the worst at making business decisions involving fans and consumers.



Ordering a cease and desist on something that pays tribute to a deceased content creator that everyone loved. So scummy. pic.twitter.com/YZAiKS1ZNl — VinMania (@_VinMania_) December 7, 2020

this is seriously fucked up, i am beyond words.



these joy-con were purchased from nintendo and THEN customized in new shells, with ALL profits going to a mental health charity



there was absolutely no reason for this.. I don’t see how anyone can support the shit they’re pulling https://t.co/NF9MqlMgFC — Noah (@PhantomArtifice) December 7, 2020

You know what makes this more depressing? All of the profits for each Etikons were going straight to charity.



Nintendo is scummy as fuck for this. https://t.co/ndcW2hO4b3 — 🍄SucyRolls🍄 (@RollsSucy) December 7, 2020

If you needed anymore reasons to hate Nintendo here you go.



Fuck Nintendo. pic.twitter.com/pSSVVRa8zu — im sugar 💋 (@imsaltYT) December 7, 2020

As dissent continues to mount online, the blatant disregard with which Nintendo has been treating its community has certainly not gone unnoticed and has resulted in a global outcry for respect and integrity.