“It’s coming from a place of deep insecurity” - Destiny provides his take on Greekgodx’s recent controversial takes

YouTube Gaming streamer Steven Kenneth "Destiny" commented on Twitch content creator Dimitri "Greekgodx's" recent controversial takes and provided his opinions on the same.

The YouTuber was watching Felix "xQc's" recent livestream, during which the latter invited Greekgodx to have a meaningful debate. However, things quickly escalated, and both Twitch content creators ended up disagreeing on several topics — which led to an argument on stream.

Destiny tried to provide a rationale for Dimitri's behavior by stating:

"So, on its face- on its face and on a deeper level, what Greek is saying isn't really wrong, but it's coming from a place of deep insecurity, and you can tell that because insecurity often presents itself as attacking other people for flaws that you see in yourself, right?"

Destiny believes Greekgodx's mindset is about combating flaws the latter had years ago

Greekgodx has been making headlines since last month after he hosted a dramatic livestream and ended up getting banned for three days. Following his return earlier this month, the Twitch streamer went on another misogynistic rant and claimed that women are manipulative and controlling.

Several popular Twitch content creators like Asmongold and xQc got in touch with Dimitri on their respective channels to understand what was going on with him. However, he provided more hot takes and argued with his fellow Twitch stars on several controversial subjects.

Destiny reacted to some of the viral clips featuring Greekgodx and stated that he was not wrong and claimed that his opinions are coming from deep insecurity. He continued to talk about the subject by adding:

"Every hit here that he gives to Greek- oh I'm sorry, every hit here that Greek gives to X is an insecurity that he has about himself, it's the flaw he saw in himself 10 years ago. This argument to Greek is really an argument between him and himself 10 years earlier."

The 33-year-old content creator then went on to mention what Greekgodx wished someone would've said to him 10 years ago:

"You're unhealthy, you're not doing well, you're f***ing loser, you need to touch grass, get off the computer, you need to go do something. These are all things he wished somebody would've said to himself 10 years ago."

Timestamp: 05:50:04

He continued further by saying:

"That's what's happening in the conversation and that's why it feels like it's coming from a place of compassion, it's coming from a place of insecurity because Greek isn't happy about who he was 10 years ago and that's who wishes he changed, that's why he is screaming right now."

The minute-long clip came to an end as the streamer said:

"Backing up, nothing Greek is saying is like wrong or bad, it's like a lot of value like tracking on ideas but when they come from a place of insecurity, because you're lost and aimless and this is what you found and it kind of becomes like religion to you. Then it takes like a remarkably different tone and the adoption of it is probably not as healthy as it could be."

The political commentator resumed playing the clip featuring xQc interacting with Greekgodx and continued to stream for four more hours.

Fans react to Destiny's take

Destiny's clip was posted on r/LivestreamFail and several fans agreed with the streamer's take.

Destiny is a popular streaming personality who was permanently banned from Twitch earlier this year. Ever since then, he has regularly been livestreaming on YouTube Gaming and currently has 438k subscribers with more than 290 million channel views.

