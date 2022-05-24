Destiny reveals Trainwreckstv offered him $100,000 after he got banned from Twitch

YouTube Gaming streamer Destiny revealed that Tyler "Trainwreckstv" offered him a huge amount of $100,000 after the former got permanently banned from Twitch earlier this year.

During a recent livestream, the political commentator shed some light on the surprising interaction between him and Trainwreckstv. Although they had not spoken to each other in a long time, the latter offered him a huge sum to help him.

He began speaking on the subject by stating:

"I got banned on Twitch, Train DM'd me and offered me $100,000."

Destiny gets offered $100,000 by Trainwreckstv

During a recent broadcast on May 24, the American content creator was browsing the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail and began talking about an incident involving Trainwreckstv. Destiny mentioned that Trainwreckstv insisted on giving him some money to support him right after his Twitch ban:

"I said, I was like, 'No, that's okay.' And he was like, 'No, really. You should.' And I was like, 'No, dude. That's fine. That's okay.' And he was like, 'No, you really should.'"

He continued:

"I legitimately, hundred percent think that he would've given me that money. I thought that it was really like... I haven't talked to him in a while. We haven't done... Like, sometimes on the shows we fight or whatever. But like, that's like pretty crazy s**t."

(Timestamp: 05:56:35)

The 33-year-old streamer also stated that Trainwreckstv's offer of $100,000 was a really kind gesture:

"I thought that was a really friendly like, extension of goodwill from somebody that I don't even actively talk to that much anymore, so..."

The conversation came to a close with Destiny mentioning why he did not want to disclose this information previously:

"I didn't want to say anything publically at the time. I'd like to credit him for it, but I didn't want to say it when everyone was hitting him for money. But, um, like he tweeted he gives away ton of money on his Twitter. So, yeah, I thought that was a really, really cool gesture."

Destiny continued streaming for two more hours.

Fans react to Trainwreckstv giving $100,000 to Destiny

A reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit featuring a clip of the YouTuber attracted more than 100 comments, and fans flocked in to provide their opinions. Some Redditors brought up Trainwrecks' gambling deal and provided speculative amounts they believed the streamer was earning every month.

Some fans joked about what Destiny could have done with the money:

Destiny left Twitch earlier this year on March 24 after he was suspended from the purple platform. Initially, fans speculated that it was just another one of his "seasonal bans," but the situation escalated when the political commentator revealed that he had been banned for an indefinite amount.

Following the ban, the former Twitch streamer has been actively streaming on YouTube Gaming.

