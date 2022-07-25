"Nobody knows what happened, but everybody has an opinion" - JiDion addresses harassment claims made by TommyInnit at TwitchCon 2022

Former Twitch streamer Jidon "JiDion", also known as "JiDionPremium", has finally addressed the harassment claims made by Minecraft star TommyInnit at TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam.

During a recent YouTube livestream, JiDion reacted to a viral commentary video titled "TommyInnit isn't happy...," uploaded by YouTuber Jadyn.

As Jidon was watching the five-minute-long video alongside his viewers, the controversial internet personality stated that no one knows the actual context towards what happened at TwitchCon, but somehow, everyone has an opinion on it. He expressed his sentiments by stating:

"Nobody knows! That's the beauty of this whole situation. Nobody knows what happened except for me and the so-called victims in the situation. That's the beauty of this whole situation. Nobody knows what happened, but everybody has an opinion."

JiDion hits back at TommyInnit's harassment claims live on stream

Last week, following the closure of the second day of TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam, the British Minecraft content creator revealed the bullying situation at the streamer convention and spoke about his experience interacting with JiDion.

Following the allegations, the 21-year-old YouTuber shared a note document on Twitter mentioning that he would clear his name by sharing proper video proof to refute the harassment claims.

Earlier today, JiDionPremium hosted a YouTube livestream to address the situation and revealed that a video focusing on the subject would soon be uploaded onto his main YouTube channel.

At the six-minute mark of the video, Jadyn mentioned that TommyInnit tried to reach out to JiDion, asking the latter to delete the video that featured him.

The YouTuber's said that he did not receive any messages from TommyInnit on Instagram or any other social media platforms and stated:

"All right, what I will say is, and if you reached out to me on Twitter, I haven't seen anything on Twitter. He might have reached out to me on Twitter but I obviously I don't have my Twitter but on Instagram and all my other social medias, I have not gotten a message from Tommy. Tommy has not slid into my DMs, I slid into Tommy's DMs but Tommy has not slid into my DMs."

At the nine-minute mark, the former Twitch streamer clarified that he has video evidence that will clarify the whole situation and also mentioned that he is not trying to use TommyInnit's popularity and reach to increase his viewership.

As the 18-minute video came to a close, JiDion read an excerpt from an online article highlighting his statement about the prevalence of TommyInnit's female fans at TwitchCon 2022. He addressed it by saying:

"Okay, I'll address this one right here. Bro, any guy YouTuber will let you know having a female fanbase and male fanbase is literally kind of like unheard of. That's what takes you into the upper echelon of YouTuber, right? TommyInnit had nothing but girls in his line and I literally said, 'Wow, he has nothing but girls in his line,' I said, 'Good for you, Tommy,' because bro, that is tough!"

He then added:

"Any YouTuber that wants to get to the next level literally wants to have half girls, half guys and if you have all girls in your fanbase, I mean you are a guy that means you can cross over to the guy sphere even easier! It's easier to cross over to the guy sphere, you know, we have guy humor. It's not easy for girls to f**k with guy content, every guy knows this."

JiDion took back his statement about TommyInnit's fanbase and apologized for it. He also asked his viewers not to spam hate messages for the latter:

"You know what, my bad. It's a weird comment. Bro, everybody in the chat saying 'L Tommy,' don't say 'L Tommy.' I don't want this to be a thing or it's like my boys against his people. It's not like that. He was just defending his fans, you know? I would do the same thing chat, so I don't want to see no 'L Tommy.'

Fans react to the YouTuber's address

This is not the first time JiDion has been seen addressing a controversial situation. At the onset of this year, the YouTuber got into a tussle with Imane "Pokimane" as he instructed his fans to spam the phrase "L + Ratio" in the latter's Twitch chat.

The hate brigade resulted in the content creator getting a 14-day suspension from the livestreaming platform, however, following a sequence of more dramatic events, the streamer was permanently banned from Twitch.

