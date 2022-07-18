“Twitch is salty”- JiDion breaks into TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam and gets kicked out

Former Twitch streamer Jidon "JiDion," also known as JiDionPremium, managed to break into TwitchCon 2022 in Amsterdam. However, he was kicked out of the streamer convention soon after.

The content creator uploaded a small, two-minute-long video in which he shed some light on the incident and claimed that he would be back for TwitchCon in San Diego.

As a TwitchCon staff member was attempting to retrieve the event badges from the YouTuber and his buddy, JiDion urged his friend to cooperate with the staff:

"It's all good, Vitto. Twitch is salty. No problem, bro. You be safe. They took our badges. It's all good though. That's why Facebook better!"

JiDion gets kicked out of TwitchCon 2022, claims he will be back for TwitchCon San Diego later this year

The 21-year-old YouTuber broke into the streamer convention and managed to stay unnoticed for four hours before he was kicked out.

As soon as he was notified by TwitchCon staff to leave the event, JiDion took to Instagram and began livestreaming. He talked about the situation:

"Been here for four hours. They just kicked us. They literally just kicked us out right when we were leaving. Hey, man. Look, Brodie took my badge and everything. It's all good though. We got in, we got a banger video. When's it going to drop, like three weeks?"

After telling his viewers to spam L in the Instagram Live chat, he said:

"Yo, guys. We did it, man. Bro got kicked out already? Nah, man. You got it twisted. They late to the party!"

An official from the convention made an appearance and asked the YouTuber to put away the camera:

"I got to speak with him (JiDion's cameraman) for a second because Twitch wants your badge as well. Because they've revoked your access as well because of a violation. It's still Twitch badge, and they want it back in again."

JiDion's cameraman did not want to return the badge to TwitchCon officials, but the situation calmed down after the YouTuber convinced his friend to cooperate.

Before ending his Instagram livestream, JiDion claimed that he would try and get into San Diego TwitchCon later this year:

"Twitch, bring your boy back! I'm not done. I'm going to see you guys in San Diego! Twitch, you need to step up your security. You lacking! I caught you lacking, Twitch."

Chad Gibbs @Jidion6 No Sport/ E Sport is Safe No Sport/ E Sport is Safe😈 https://t.co/BAyq1Erv3g

Fans react to the content creator getting kicked out from TwitchCon 2022

More than 950 fans were present in the YouTube comments section. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions:

Fans commenting on the YouTuber's antics (Image via JiDionPremium/YouTube)

JiDion is one of the most controversial former Twitch personalities who was banned from the livestreaming platform after he brigaded Imane "Pokimane's" Twitch channel.

The streamer instructed his viewers to spam the phrase "L + Ratio" in Pokimane's chat room, which resulted in him getting a 14-day suspension. However, after some more controversy, JiDion's two-week ban was turned into a permanent suspension from Twitch.

