Pokimane, HasanAbi, Fuslie, and more share their outfits from day one of TwitchCon 2022

On July 16, TwitchCon made a comeback after three long years, and the in-person event in Amsterdam was a mega-hit.
Several prominent Twitch streamers, including Imane "Pokimane", Hasan Abi, Leslie "Fuslie", and many others, shared their outfits for the opening day of TwitchCon 2022 and here's how fans on the social media platform reacted.
Twitter reacts to Twitch streamers' day one attire for TwitchCon 2022
Pokimane's attire for the first day took the social media platform by storm as the update garnered more than 55k likes within a few hours of its upload.
The post featured more than 600 replies from several well-known personalities and fans. IRL Twitch streamer JakenBakeLIVE applauded the Moroccan-Canadian streamer's outfit:
YouTube content creator and Twitch streamer Dumbs wanted to get an autograph from the OfflineTV co-founder:
Several fans expressed their profound liking for Pokimane's attire:
Twitter user Jason Seckman (@JasonSeckman4) wanted to know if streamers would be hosting a meet and greet at the convention:
Fans shared a video of the huge lineup for Pokimane's meet and greet booth at the event:
Political commentator and content creator HasanAbi did not shy away from posting his dashing outfit for the day:
A graphic artist by the name SCUM ART shared a unique piece of artwork featuring the Twitch streamer:
Fans were delighted to hear that the streamer would be hosting a rather early livestream:
Some users shared Hasan's pictures from the event:
Twitter user Alasdair (@AlasdairUK) had a rather interesting take on the streamer's attire for the first day of TwitchCon 2022:
Not all fan reactions were positive as some fans criticized the streamer's outfit by saying:
Twitch streamer and Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplayer Leslie "Fuslie" got together with Miyoung "Kkatamina" and Blaustise and shared the group's casual yet elegant outfit for TwitchCon.
Here are some more Twitch content creators who made an appearance at the streamer convention:
What can fans expect on the second day of TwitchCon 2022?
After the phenomenal success of the first day of TwitchCon, viewers may tune in to watch day two of the convention on July 17, 2022, with the following schedule:
Day Two events for TwitchCon:
- Music by Deejaywolfy: The Big Room Stage
- Starting a Coworking Stream: NomNom
- Meet & Greet: 10:30 Session: Meet and Greets
- Marauders Demo: LAN
- Break the Record: LIVE on Day Two: Charity Zone
- Twitch Rivals Day 2 Kickoff: Twitch Rivals Arena
- Tarot Reading for Beginners: PJSugar
- Everything in Moderation: GivePLZ
- Music by Sax Dragon & The Cultural Exchange: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Twitch London MeetUp: Community MeetUps A
- Sponsored Streams 101: Creator Camp
- Twitch Rivals: Craftmaster LIVE: Twitch Rivals Arena
- Music by LoeloeNow: The Big Room Stage
- GTA Online Community MeetUp: Community MeetUps B
- Fems Presents Monkey Cage: Glitch Theatre
- The Ins & Outs of Charity Work and Fundraising: GivePLZ
- Music by Joey Collins: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Meet & Greet: 12:00 Session
- Speedrunning 101: How Did this Scene Get So Big?: FrankerZ
- What’s My Job?: NomNom
- Music by janverse: The Big Room Stage
- Drag MeetUp: Community MeetUps A
- Hi, Can I Get a Code? Working with PR Companies: Creator Camp
- Creator Tools Showcase: PJSugar
- Music by ifas_core: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Survival Horror Enthusiast MeetUp: Community MeetUps B
- Daniel Lippens’ Who Knows What?: Glitch Theatre
- Music by Himmelskinder: The Big Room Stage
- Music by sabyspark: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Gamify Twitch: How to Use Emotions & Game Mechanics for Your Stream: GivePLZ
- Get Outside: Exploring the World of IRL Streaming: NomNom
- Stop Dreaming About Life, Start Living the Dream!: FrankerZ
- Moderators MeetUp
- Build Your Community: Creator Camp
- Meet & Greet: 14:00 Session: Meet and Greets
- Music by LuceLuna: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Music by John B: The Big Room Stage
- Twitch Rivals Ultimate Challenge III - Finals: Twitch Rivals Arena
- DIY Streamer Tools MeetUp: Community MeetUps B
- A Beginner’s Guide for Musicians on Twitch: NomNom
- How Authors Build Communities and Tell Stories on Twitch: FrankerZ
- The Importance of Diversifying Your Network: GivePLZ
- Dona Tarte’s Drag, Delights, and Decorating: PJSugar
- Cosplay Contest: Glitch Theatre
- Music by AlbinaOfficial: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Music by BEKIMACHINE: The Big Room Stage
- Formula 1 MeetUp: Community MeetUps A
- Create Engaging Streams: Creator Camp
- Electronic Musicians MeetUp: Community MeetUps B
- Meet & Greet: 16:00 Session: Meet and Greets
- Music by Thomasheadon: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Tech Nerds + Streamers = Better Streams: GivePLZ
- Music by Scamsterdam: The Big Room Stage
- Just Chatters MeetUp: Community MeetUps A
- Closing Ceremony Presented by Twitch Public Access: Glitch Theatre
- KappaKeeper Finals: Day Two: Twitch Sports
- The Category is … DRAG!: NomNom
- Music by SarahCoponat: Kappa Cabana Stage
TwitchCon 2022 will move to San Diego later this year (in October), and the tickets will go on sale sometime later this summer.