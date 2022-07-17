Pokimane, HasanAbi, Fuslie, and more share their outfits from day one of TwitchCon 2022

On July 16, TwitchCon made a comeback after three long years, and the in-person event in Amsterdam was a mega-hit.

Several prominent Twitch streamers, including Imane "Pokimane", Hasan Abi, Leslie "Fuslie", and many others, shared their outfits for the opening day of TwitchCon 2022 and here's how fans on the social media platform reacted.

Twitter reacts to Twitch streamers' day one attire for TwitchCon 2022

Pokimane's attire for the first day took the social media platform by storm as the update garnered more than 55k likes within a few hours of its upload.

The post featured more than 600 replies from several well-known personalities and fans. IRL Twitch streamer JakenBakeLIVE applauded the Moroccan-Canadian streamer's outfit:

YouTube content creator and Twitch streamer Dumbs wanted to get an autograph from the OfflineTV co-founder:

Several fans expressed their profound liking for Pokimane's attire:

Twitter user Jason Seckman (@JasonSeckman4) wanted to know if streamers would be hosting a meet and greet at the convention:

Jason Seckman @JasonSeckman4 @pokimanelol Is there any streaming there?..like booths with an anomolis stream going folk watching maybe but folk kinda swap or interchange through out the night a little attempt at expanding meet and great like deal? @pokimanelol Is there any streaming there?..like booths with an anomolis stream going folk watching maybe but folk kinda swap or interchange through out the night a little attempt at expanding meet and great like deal?

Fans shared a video of the huge lineup for Pokimane's meet and greet booth at the event:

Political commentator and content creator HasanAbi did not shy away from posting his dashing outfit for the day:

hasanabi @hasanthehun gonna be streaming early today. building legos at 7am pst ( @jakenbakeLIVE will be showing you the bts) and the meet and greet is at 8am pst starting soon twitch.tv/hasanabi gonna be streaming early today. building legos at 7am pst (@jakenbakeLIVE will be showing you the bts) and the meet and greet is at 8am pst starting soon twitch.tv/hasanabi https://t.co/n1KY37dDQm

A graphic artist by the name SCUM ART shared a unique piece of artwork featuring the Twitch streamer:

Fans were delighted to hear that the streamer would be hosting a rather early livestream:

Some users shared Hasan's pictures from the event:

Twitter user Alasdair (@AlasdairUK) had a rather interesting take on the streamer's attire for the first day of TwitchCon 2022:

Alasdair @AlasdairUK @hasanthehun @jakenbakeLIVE I enjoy that you are dressing up as Agent 47 from Hitman disguising himself as HasanAbi @hasanthehun @jakenbakeLIVE I enjoy that you are dressing up as Agent 47 from Hitman disguising himself as HasanAbi

Not all fan reactions were positive as some fans criticized the streamer's outfit by saying:

Twitch streamer and Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplayer Leslie "Fuslie" got together with Miyoung "Kkatamina" and Blaustise and shared the group's casual yet elegant outfit for TwitchCon.

leslie @fuslie

STREAM PROBABLY GONNA F THE WHOLE TIME



twitch.tv/fuslie TWITCHCON EU DAY ONESTREAM PROBABLY GONNA F THE WHOLE TIME TWITCHCON EU DAY ONE STREAM PROBABLY GONNA F THE WHOLE TIMEtwitch.tv/fuslie https://t.co/1retO4wp35

Here are some more Twitch content creators who made an appearance at the streamer convention:

sab @sabrinarbx @nothasanabi @hasanthehun @AustinOnTwitter @MrAustinShow @TheWillNeff



Not sure who the guy in the grey sweat was🤔 I think Leslie said it was her super fan called #TwitchCon day 1 was amazing!! Thanks for the pictures, you’re all so nice! @fuslie Not sure who the guy in the grey sweat was🤔 I think Leslie said it was her super fan called @blaustoise Cool guy though! #TwitchCon day 1 was amazing!! Thanks for the pictures, you’re all so nice! @fuslie @nothasanabi @hasanthehun @AustinOnTwitter @MrAustinShow @TheWillNeff Not sure who the guy in the grey sweat was🤔 I think Leslie said it was her super fan called @blaustoise Cool guy though! https://t.co/vhYHHEbur0

Sweet Anita @sweetanita On my way to #TwitchCon if you want to say hello I’m having a meet and greet in 10 minutes On my way to #TwitchCon if you want to say hello I’m having a meet and greet in 10 minutes 😊 https://t.co/6uOOU8wBDa

What can fans expect on the second day of TwitchCon 2022?

After the phenomenal success of the first day of TwitchCon, viewers may tune in to watch day two of the convention on July 17, 2022, with the following schedule:

Day Two events for TwitchCon:

Music by Deejaywolfy: The Big Room Stage

Starting a Coworking Stream: NomNom

Meet & Greet: 10:30 Session: Meet and Greets

Marauders Demo: LAN

Break the Record: LIVE on Day Two: Charity Zone

Twitch Rivals Day 2 Kickoff: Twitch Rivals Arena

Tarot Reading for Beginners: PJSugar

Everything in Moderation: GivePLZ

Music by Sax Dragon & The Cultural Exchange: Kappa Cabana Stage

Twitch London MeetUp: Community MeetUps A

Sponsored Streams 101: Creator Camp

Twitch Rivals: Craftmaster LIVE: Twitch Rivals Arena

Music by LoeloeNow: The Big Room Stage

GTA Online Community MeetUp: Community MeetUps B

Fems Presents Monkey Cage: Glitch Theatre

The Ins & Outs of Charity Work and Fundraising: GivePLZ

Music by Joey Collins: Kappa Cabana Stage

Meet & Greet: 12:00 Session

Speedrunning 101: How Did this Scene Get So Big?: FrankerZ

What’s My Job?: NomNom

Music by janverse: The Big Room Stage

Drag MeetUp: Community MeetUps A

Hi, Can I Get a Code? Working with PR Companies: Creator Camp

Creator Tools Showcase: PJSugar

Music by ifas_core: Kappa Cabana Stage

Survival Horror Enthusiast MeetUp: Community MeetUps B

Daniel Lippens’ Who Knows What?: Glitch Theatre

Music by Himmelskinder: The Big Room Stage

Music by sabyspark: Kappa Cabana Stage

Gamify Twitch: How to Use Emotions & Game Mechanics for Your Stream: GivePLZ

Get Outside: Exploring the World of IRL Streaming: NomNom

Stop Dreaming About Life, Start Living the Dream!: FrankerZ

Moderators MeetUp

Build Your Community: Creator Camp

Meet & Greet: 14:00 Session: Meet and Greets

Music by LuceLuna: Kappa Cabana Stage

Music by John B: The Big Room Stage

Twitch Rivals Ultimate Challenge III - Finals: Twitch Rivals Arena

DIY Streamer Tools MeetUp: Community MeetUps B

A Beginner’s Guide for Musicians on Twitch: NomNom

How Authors Build Communities and Tell Stories on Twitch: FrankerZ

The Importance of Diversifying Your Network: GivePLZ

Dona Tarte’s Drag, Delights, and Decorating: PJSugar

Cosplay Contest: Glitch Theatre

Music by AlbinaOfficial: Kappa Cabana Stage

Music by BEKIMACHINE: The Big Room Stage

Formula 1 MeetUp: Community MeetUps A

Create Engaging Streams: Creator Camp

Electronic Musicians MeetUp: Community MeetUps B

Meet & Greet: 16:00 Session: Meet and Greets

Music by Thomasheadon: Kappa Cabana Stage

Tech Nerds + Streamers = Better Streams: GivePLZ

Music by Scamsterdam: The Big Room Stage

Just Chatters MeetUp: Community MeetUps A

Closing Ceremony Presented by Twitch Public Access: Glitch Theatre

KappaKeeper Finals: Day Two: Twitch Sports

The Category is … DRAG!: NomNom

Music by SarahCoponat: Kappa Cabana Stage

TwitchCon 2022 will move to San Diego later this year (in October), and the tickets will go on sale sometime later this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far