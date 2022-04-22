"You are never allowed to go off by yourself ever again": Fuslie explains why Valkyrae freaked out at Coachella

Twitch streamer Leslie "Fuslie" returned from the California-based music festival Coachella and has been regularly streaming ever since. During her recent livestream, Leslie discussed her experience at the festival and spoke about various things and happenings.

leslie @fuslie ️ day three coachella vibes were simply the best day three coachella vibes were simply the best ✨️ https://t.co/n5DNKmiAmN

A particular incident during her time at Coachella has stuck with her. One of her good friends, YouTuber Rachell "Valkyrae," seemingly freaked out at the music festival when the former excused herself to go to the VIP section of the event.

Fuslie comically explained how Valkyrae became concerned for her by saying:

"You (Fuslie) are never allowed to go off by yourself ever again!"

Fuslie explains why Valkyrae freaked out at Coachella

After spending the weekend at Coachella, Leslie returned to hosting her daily livestreams.

During a recent stream on April 21, 2022, the Twitch streamer spoke about an incident during the music festival that made Valkyrae concerned for her.

The 100 Thieves affiliated streamer mentioned one of the things that she usually does:

"Sometimes my favorite thing is like, going off a little bit by myself and I'm like, 'Hey, I'm just going to be right back!' I'm just going to go to the bathroom and I'll be right back."

Stating that she did the same thing at Coachella, the GTA 5 RP gamer said that she was headed towards the VIP restroom without informing Valkyrae:

"So, I actually did that at Coachella. I just said like, 'Hey, I'm going to the VIP bathroom and I'll just come right back', and I told like one person, like, are you sure? And I'm like, I'm so sure, stay right here!"

After returning from the VIP section of the SoCal-based music festival, Valkyrae confronted Leslie by saying that she was not allowed to go off by herself ever again.

Fuslie's response was:

"And I was like, it's fine!"

The Twitch content creator laughed and continued:

"She (Valkyrae) is like, 'Who let you go!'"

Fuslie tried to reason with Valkyrae by saying:

"Like, listen. I am fine! It's just the bathroom. I just kind of like, I don't know, floating around in the sun, and I'm just by myself for a little bit. It was also sunny outside, so it wasn't even dangerous but I didn't want to tell anyone because I knew people would be like, 'No, I am coming with you!' I'm like, 'No, I'm going by myself.'"

Valkyrae's genuine concern for her friend was something to be applauded for. In the concluding remark for the hilarious interaction between both the content creators, the 29-year-old streamer said:

"It was cute, it was really sweet. She was like very very like, 'You're not doing that,' but I am like, 'BRB!'"

The streamer interacted with her audience and clarified that she knew how to get around the music festival as it was pretty clear about where the rendezvous point was.

Fans react in the comment section

Viewers in the comments section of the YouTube clip shared their experiences and were able to relate to the streamer's situation.

Fans reacting to the streamer's experience (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Many fans believe Valkyrae did the right thing and felt that the streamer shouldn't have wandered around the festival like that.

