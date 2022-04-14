"He shanked your a** bro!": Sykkuno kills Fuslie in the most ruthless manner during recent GTA RP livestream

One of the major reasons the GTA RP community absolutely loves Sykkuno is his excellent chemistry with fellow streamers. That's precisely what Sykkuno showcased in his most recent GTA RP live stream when he brutally killed Fusile's character in the game, which turned out to be hilarious for the viewers.

After Sykkuno brutally slashes Fusile, Buddha hilariously notes:

"He shanked your a** bro"

Sykkuno brutally kills Fusile in the recent GTA RP live stream

In the recent GTA RP live stream, Sykkuno, Fusile and Buddha can be seen in an entertaining mood. The live stream begins with Sykkuno inviting Fusile to the game, only to shank her.

While inviting her to GTA RP, the streamer said:

"Well, I was gonna get on, see you at the apartment and mug you with my new knife."

Despite Fusile's constant warning, he sneaked behind her to kill her most ruthlessly.

While sneaking behind Fusile, the GTA streamer hilariously notes,

"It's time for PUBG April, It's time for Pubg. I'm gonna do it."

Sykkuno's brutal attack caused Fusile to burst into laughter. The streamer couldn't control her laugh for a hot second. But interestingly, that's not all, even after shanking her with his knife, Sykkuno strolls her around the map.

Like a clever serial killer, the Twitch streamer managed to fool the police in the most hilarious way possible. Evidently, Sykkuno sneaking behind Fusile's in-game character is one of the most hilarious clips on the internet today.

Fans react to the hilarious in-game act

This hilarious in-game murder elicited tons and tons of funny reactions from fans. One fan even joked about Thomas getting banned for this act.

Fans react to the hilarious in-game act (Image via- Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

A major part of his immense popularity is his shy, sweet personality. His engaging personality is what fans find the most interesting about him, and that's why most of the community adores Sykkuno.

He seemingly gets along with every other streamer (with a few exceptions). Naturally, it's a rare trait, especially in this competitive industry. Hopefully, fans get to see more of Sykkuno's fun personality on livestreams in the future. Be it Valkyrae or Fusile, the streamer never fails to entertain fans with his fun interactions with everybody.

Despite significant controversies and drama with GTA RP, Twitch streamer Thomas, aka Sykkuno, has risen to new heights in the past couple of years. With over three million followers on the platform, he has made his mark in the streaming industry.

