"Everything is technically a leak": Fuslie shares her thoughts on social media leaks

Twitch star Fuslie's recent stream was intended to majorly focus on her Grand Theft Auto V expeditions. However, during the interaction with her fans, the streamer allegedly leaked her conversations with Valkyrae and Sykkuno. She reacted to the incident immediately after her fans claimed that she had yet again leaked private information.

The content creator and streamer for gaming organization 100 Thieves, apart from her highly entertaining gaming content, has made a name for herself in the community for allegedly leaking quite a few major details in the recent stream.

But it might just be her fans looking too much into things, as she replied to the issue with an apt response:

"Well, well everything's technically a leak if you think about it then, right?"

Fuslie responds to "leak" allegations from fans during a recent livestream

During one of her latest streams, Fuslie was interacting with her community regarding various things when one of her fans claimed she had leaked private details of something yet again as she read the message via Twitch chat and responded:

""You just leaked the Utah recording?" Kinda true. Kinda true. Am I in trouble for that yet?"

But this was merely the beginning of what her fans thought she had leaked.

Fuslie then revealed a few other personal details, as she disclosed her plans for Coachella (Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival), one of the biggest concerts in the United States. She stated:

"Oh my God! I just found out my friend's going to Coachella." Yes, I am going. I will see you there? [reading out her reply]. Oh my God! My college friend."

The Twitch streamer then went on to read out and allegedly leaked her direct messages with fellow streamer Sykkuno and 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae.

While reading out the conversation, she revealed how Sykkuno was not aware a fourth movie or part of the Shrek franchise existed. As stated by Fuslie, her streamer friend said:

"The heck! Shrek 4?!"

Interestingly, Valkyrae chimed in as well with laughter emojis. Sykkuno then added:

"Not even gonna pretend. I didn't know there was a fourth. I thought Shrek 3 was the end."

Surprisingly, Fuslie had similar thoughts to her friends and highlighted:

"Dude, I thought so too. I didn't know there was a Shrek 4. Shrek 4?!"

Her fans then sent continuous messages in the Twitch chat stating that she leaked her conversations with Valkyrae and Sykkuno. She responded by claiming that the discussion was only about a movie before pointing out that her fans were claiming everything as a leak. Fuslie stated:

"Your college friend going to Coachella? Leaked [laughs]. Frick! That's true, huh? Well, well everything's technically a leak if you think about it then, right? Everything I share about my life is a leak."

She also had an interesting question for her community. She asked:

"What is a leak? What really defines a leak, you know? I think we're using the work leak a little bit loosely here."

Fuslie's fans react to her opinion on leaked messages

In a short clip extracted from the stream embedded above, many fans on YouTube expressed their reactions in the comments section.

They found the situation hilarious and even had different iterations to her name paired with the work "leak."

Screenshot of fans' reactions (Images via YouTube)

Some fans shared their opinions on the Shrek 4 movie as well.

Screenshot of fans' reactions (Images via YouTube)

Fuslie certainly had an intriguing take on the connotations surrounding the word "leak." Her interpretation elicited an interesting debate amongst fans.

