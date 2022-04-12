Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 leaks: Darth Vader, Family Guy Collab, Indiana Jones skin, and more

Players are still riding high from Chapter 3 Season 2, as Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 leaks arrive. The Prowler skin is yet to be made available, and news of new and exciting collaborations for the next season has already started to come in.

Popular YouTuber Tabor Hill came across some surprising observations during a recent Twitch stream by Epic Games. Based on these observations, Loopers might see prospective Darth Vader, Family Guy, and Indiana Jones collaborations in Chapter 3 Season 3.

While the Darth Vader and Family Guy collaborations are already known to fans, the Indiana Jones Fortnite collaboration comes as exciting news. The leaks also suggest a possible DOOM collaboration in the works, making Chapter 3 Season 3 ready for star-studded crossovers.

Every Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 leaked collaboration

Several collaborations were teased in the recent Unreal Engine 5 live stream by Epic Games. During the stream, a monitor with files for the Battle Royale game was mysteriously left open. The file names included a 'C3S3' prefix along with a list of possible collaborations.

One of the previously rumored collaborations for Chapter 3 Season 3 was Darth Vader from Star Wars. The popular villain from the sci-fi movie franchise is probably going to follow in the footsteps of the Mandalorian and appear in the Battle Pass.

Players might also be able to see Darth Vader as a Mythic Boss with Light Saber as the boss weapon. Like Mando, Vader might also have his own Star Wars-themed POI instead of an entire Star Wars season. This was confirmed by the leaked file 'C3S3_Vader' from the live stream.

Leaked Fortnite files also hint at Indiana Jones and Family Guy collaborations

Another file spotted during the Unreal Engine 5 stream was named 'C3S3_Jones'. This led many players into believing that they might get another update on the life of Agent Jones. However, Tabor Hill confirmed that this is indeed an Indiana Jones reference.

Therefore, aside from Darth Vader, fans might also see Indiana Jones arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Several fans want Epic Games to introduce his whip as a harvesting tool to make the collaboration more exciting.

This information comes from Confirmed: Indiana Jones will also be coming to Fortnite in Season 3!This information comes from @TaborTimeYT , who claims the crossover has been in the works for a long time. #Fortnite Confirmed: Indiana Jones will also be coming to Fortnite in Season 3!This information comes from @TaborTimeYT, who claims the crossover has been in the works for a long time. #Fortnite https://t.co/HaIs3kePbC

Finally, two more leaked Fortnite collaborations from the stream included Family Guy and DOOM. The popular sitcom and gaming franchise are not confirmed to arrive in Chapter 3 Season 3. However, they might join other collaborations in future seasons.

According to the Battle Pass menu, Chapter 3 Season 3 will arrive in June. Therefore, players can see Darth Vader once the new season comes. On the other hand, Indy will most probably have a promotional Item Shop skin arriving mid-season.

