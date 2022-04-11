Every Battle Pass skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, ranked from worst to best

Eight distinct Fortnite skins are a part of the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass. Each of these comes with its cosmetics and outfit styles. However, not all of them are equally as good as the others.

Fans will prefer some skins over others and might have already picked their favorites too. While there is no objective way to rank all these skins, we have attempted to rank them from worst to best based on several factors.

Note: This article is based on the views of the writer.

All Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass skins ranked

Keeping in mind the skin designs, cosmetics, and outfit styles, this is how all the skins from the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass perform:

8) Kiara K.O.

Although the Kiara K.O. outfit might be to the liking of several players, she lacks cosmetics that stand out. She also has very few outfit styles and fails to appeal to most players. Although several skins might still be worse than the Kiara K.O outfit, she ranks last for the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass.

7) Gunnar

This muscular IO brute has some of the most incredible outfit styles in the Battle Pass. However, he lacks decent cosmetics, which makes him less desirable. Moreover, his buffed-up body makes him visible from very far away. He looks like a skin with a higher hitbox than usual, and players will want to avoid it.

Gunnar skin from Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via jayyycee/YouTube)

6) Tsuki 2.0

Available on the first page of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass, Tsuki 2.0 is a skin almost everyone who has the pass will have. Her anime-style design and interestingly cool cosmetics would have helped her place higher on the list. Unfortunately, her abundance in the game and the hype around other skins keep her low on the list.

5) The Imagined

Ever since players first heard about the Sisters from The Seven, they have always wanted outfits inspired by the characters. Therefore, players quickly started their grind when Epic Games released The Imagined skin in the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass. Her cosmetics and outfit style are pretty decent, and almost everyone has played a game of two using the skin.

The Imagined Fortnite Battle Pass loading screen (Image via Epic Games)

4) The Prowler

The mystery skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass is yet to arrive. The suspense for The Prowler skin and the hype around him makes this outfit extremely popular. Moreover, this Spider-Man collaboration also comes with its own set of exclusive cosmetics and outfit styles.

3) Dr. Strange

Page 10 of the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass features another Marvel collaboration. Dr. Strange has finally arrived on the island, and fans couldn't be happier. Right from the season trailer to the Battle Pass outfit, Dr. Strange hasn't disappointed, which is why the skin is placed third on the list.

Dr. Strange in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

2) The Origin

Another exciting outfit from the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass is The Origin. The former Cube King turned member of The Seven has a compelling story behind his journey to join his team. All his outfit styles do a decent job narrating this story to players. If his set included his Cube King style, there was no doubt that this skin would be the best one.

The Origin loading screen from Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

1) Erisa

Most players would agree that Erisa is the best skin from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass. Her outfit styles and cosmetics are beyond comparison. Erisa and her Wish Guardian set, including Wheel of Daggers, Guardian Daggers and Fallen Dagger, might be one of the best Battle Pass sets in the game so far.

Erisa skin from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda)

Overall, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass has a decent set of skins and cosmetics.

