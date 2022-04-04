What The Origin and Cube Queen's similar traits means for the Fortnite lore

The arrival of The Origin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has completed the reveal of all the Seven members. The Foundation and others are ready to take on the IO, but there is a lot more we need to know about the new member.

Based on several hints, it seems like The Origin and Cube Queen are more alike than one realizes. A lot of players think that this might just mean that the latest member of the Seven is the Cube King.

If the Origin is really the Cube King in Fortnite, it makes the lore so much more interesting. The departure of the Queen of Reality was immediately followed by the arrival of the Cube King, and he is here to take on and destroy the Imagined Order.

Everything we know about The Origin being the Cube King in Fortnite

The most obvious hints about the relationship come from the Battle Pass cosmetics. The Origin and his cosmetics are available on Page 9 of the Chapter 3 Season 2 Pass. These include a loading screen as well as the Origin Anthem that particularly interests the fans.

On the loading screen, one can see how one of the three forms of The Origin is very similar to the art design of the Cube Queen. The color pattern, armor, and aura around both these characters are very similar.

In all liklihood, both of them ruled over The Last Reality at one point before The Origin joined the Seven.

The doubts about The Origin being the Cube King in Fortnite can be confirmed by his anthem. The audio track is very similar to the Cube Queen anthem released back in Chapter 2 Season 8.

In fact, the lyrics of the anthem all but confirm that the Cube King is none other than Origin himself.

"King of the Cubes, He had all the power."

The Origin and the Fortnite lore in Chapter 3 Season 2

Chapter 3 just got interesting as The Origin finally makes an appearance. The latest member of the Seven has given a completely new direction to the lore. His anthem clarifies he left the Cube Queen. alongside her intentions to stay away from death and destruction.

Unfortunately, he was captured and tortured by the Imagined Order for quite some time before he finally broke free. Clearly, the former Cube King has a vendetta against the Order.

However, he doesn't believe in war and violence. He believes that this would only destroy the reality and isn't worth it.

With The Origin joining the Seven, it will be interesting to see how the war against the IO shapes up. On the one hand, this clash might end with one side suffering a disastrous defeat. On the other hand, The Origin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 might just help the two sides protect the larger goal.

