How is the Origin reactive in Fortnite?

The arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 was met with a lot of expectations from the community. With the island being dragged into a war situation, it was speculated that the members of the Seven would make their appearances to resist the IOs attack.

The Scientist was already in the game along with the Foundation. Chapter 3 Season 2 brought the Origin into the spotlight as it was released as a battle pass outfit.

The Origin skin has a secret feature that is unknown to most members of the community. This article will briefly discuss the issue and reveal the secret aspect of the skin that belongs to the Seven's set.

Fortnite Origin skin is secretly reactive

Every skin of the Seven is extremely popular among Loopers and the Origin is no exception. The entire community was waiting for the developers to release the outfit and they couldn't have enough of it when it was finally released with Chapter 3 Season 2.

The skin comes with selectable styles and gamers can toggle between the three color choices as well. The Visor, which stands as a valid identification of the Seven, also has a handful of styles to choose from. There is also an in-built emote which helps gamers toggle between the various styles.

"It changes or evolves (reacts) when something happens in the game. Actions such as causing damage, opening chests, ... or conditions such as whether it is day or night, for example."

However, the most interesting aspect of the skin is that the skin glows in the hands and the head. While it was thought that the glow is constant, it has been found that it is reactive as well.

Apparently, the skin reacts to the happenings of the game. Performing actions such as imparting damage or opening chests will cause the skin to react. The skin is also speculated to react according to the time on the island, corresponding to night and day.

How to get the Origin skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

As mentioned earlier, the Origin skin is located on the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. More precisely, it is located on page 7 and can be unlocked by spending 9 Battle Stars.

The selectable style of the Origin can be unlocked by completing several challenges in the game.

Edited by R. Elahi