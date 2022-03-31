Fortnite's Cube Queen might have already returned in Chapter 3 Season 2, but no one noticed

The magnificent Fortnite Cube Queen terrorized the island during Chapter 2 Season 8. However, through the efforts of the Foundation and the Seven, Loopers made it through to the Flipside.

Amidst the fight against the Imagined Order, players forgot about the Cube Queen who was left behind. Unfortunately, the looming danger from the Queen of Reality is far from over. In fact, evidence suggests that the IO's arrival on the Flipside might soon be followed by the Cube Queen.

Popular YouTuber Ali-A recently pointed out an interesting detail that hinted toward the inevitable return of the Cube Queen. This was also confirmed by several players who followed in the footsteps of Ali-A and found the Fortnite Queen on the edge of the map.

Where is the Fortnite Cube Queen in Chapter 3 Season 2?

It has been an entire season since players last saw the Queen of Reality on the Battle Royale island. She was only around for a single season, and players got to see very little of her. This is truly unfortunate, considering she is one of the coolest original characters the game has had in a while.

However, if players go to the southwest end of the map, they can spot the Cube Queen. The Queen can be seen hovering in her circle on the horizon from the small island that is just next to the main island. Far away in the distance, there are a couple of purple hills, and in between them, there is a tiny yellow circle.

According to Ali-A and other players, this could be the Fortnite Cube Queen who might soon make her way to the Flipside in Chapter 3 Season 2. Both the purple hills and the golden circle hint at it being none other than the Queen of Reality herself.

Will Fortnite Cube Queen be seen again?

The Queen of Reality clearly has unfinished business with the Loopers and the Zero Point. However, it seems like the sighting is not as promising as Ali-A or others make it out to be. According to several Reddit users, a similar circle has been spotted multiple times since the inception of the Battle Royale game. Some of these have been even before the Cube Queen existed.

The small glimmer of hope might just turn out to be nothing. The chapter of the Cube Queen has come to an end, and it is time for the Seven to focus on the IO. Hence, the upcoming season will focus only on these two and their battle for the control of the Zero Point.

Edited by Shaheen Banu