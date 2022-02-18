Will the Cube Queen return in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Cube Queen, who was the antagonist in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, might return in Chapter 3. Towards the end of 'The End' live event, the Apollo island was flipped and loopers entered Artemis.

The Cube Queen was defeated, but not killed. She is most likely wandering the ocean and planning revenge against the Imagined Order and The Seven. Interestingly, both the groups are about to begin a war.

This article explains if the Cube Queen will ever return to the island.

Evidence suggests that Fortnite's Cube Queen is still alive

Prominent YouTuber Ali-A recently discovered a small bright spot and a Mothership UFO in the official Chapter 3 artwork. He then tried to find the spot on the real map and proved that it wasn't the sun, the moon, or a star, but the Cube Queen.

The location of this glowing spot is right beside a mountain. From the looks of it, the Cube Queen is resting in the nearby islands and will eventually return to regain control over the island.

The location of the bright spot spotted by Ali-A also aligns with where the Cube Queen was last seen during the Chapter 2 Season 8's live event. It is important to reiterate that she was never killed, but only stopped temporarily.

Also, a credible leaker claimed during Chapter 2 that Cube Queen will play an important role in Chapter 3.

The new chapter has just begun, and there's plenty of time for Epic Games to bring another twist to the storyline.

How will Cube Queen's return affect Fortnite Chapter 3?

Both Imagined Order and The Seven have the same goal but different paths. They want to control the Zero Point after destroying each other.

In contrast, the Cube Queen wants to end all reality. If she accomplishes this goal, the existence of loopers, the IO, The Seven, and the island, will be in danger. Hence, she's the worst enemy ever introduced in Fortnite.

It won't be a surprise if the Imagined Order and The Seven join forces to defeat the Cube Queen in Chapter 3. If the cosmic entity returns, she will naturally be more prepared with an army that will be stronger than The Sideways Monsters.

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway and a lot is happening behind the scenes. The Seven is eager to bring back The Paradigm, while the IO is carrying out large-scale drilling operations on the Chapter 3 island called Artemis.

