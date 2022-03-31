10 forgotten Fortnite Battle Pass skins 

Hundreds of skins have been a part of Fortnite Battle Passes across 20 seasons so far. However, players do not remember all these skins equally well.

Loopers cannot forget the likes of Black Knight, John Wick, The Mandalorian, Ice King, Omega, and many more. Unfortunately, players can hardly recall which other outfits belonged to the Battle Pass from these seasons.

Naturally, even though several skins have been massive hits, there are still others that deserve a lot more attention.

Fortnite Battle Pass skins that players hardly remember

Almost every season, the Battle Pass has around 6-7 skins. However, it is usually the Tier 100 skins or the mystery skins that players end up remembering. Here are some of the forgotten skins from Battle Passes up until now:

1) Calamity

Calamity is one of the greatest skins to have ever arrived in Fortnite. This Wild West version of Jane was a Tier 1 skin from the Chapter 1 Season 6 Battle Pass. The base version of the skin was Jane dressed in shorts, a tank top, and a cowboy hat. However, further outfit styles could be unlocked by upgrading her to stage 5.

2) Dusk

Another forgotten skin from the Chapter 1 Season 6 Battle Pass was the Dusk. As part of the Night Coven set, players could obtain Dusk by unlocking Tier 71 of the Battle Pass. Although Dusk does not have any other outfit styles, the Epic outfit is still one of the coolest skin designs in the game.

3) Dark Voyager

Chapter 1 Season 3 brought along with it a range of Space Explorers to the island. Dark Voyager is a part of this set and was available in the Season 3 Battle Pass. Players were able to unlock this Legendary outfit by reaching Tier 70 of the pass, and it was the first Legendary skin that wasn't available at Tier 100.

4) Huntress

Epic Games modeled the Chapter 1 Season 5 Battle Pass on a Norse theme. This is why the Tier 1 outfit for this pass was Huntress, a female Viking skin. Although players might remember Ragnarok from Tier 100 of this pass, Huntress was equally popular back in the day. Unfortunately, this Epic Fortnite skin was forgotten over time.

5) Trog

Players saw the Ice King freeze over the entire island in Chapter 1 Season 7. Naturally, it is hard to forget the Tier 100 skin from this Battle Pass, which was the Ice King himself. However, players no longer remember the adorable Yeti, Trog. The Epic outfit could be unlocked at Tier 71 of the Battle Pass and also has the Trible selectable style.

Trog skin from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7 (Image via PurpCubeTrooper/Twitter)

6) Ripley vs. Sludge

Chapter 2 Season 1 Battle Pass introduced one of the cutest skins in Fortnite. After reaching Tier 20, players could unlock the Ripley vs. Sludge skin. The skin was basically a muscular figure made entirely out of blue slime. However, players could also unlock red and purple versions of Ripley through challenges.

7) Fade

Masked Fade from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is one of the best skins to have ever existed in the game. However, not many players who don't own the skin remember that one had to unlock Fade at Tier 1 of the Battle Pass. Following this, they could unlock other outfit styles for Fade, including Voyager and Masked.

Masked Fade skin (Image via DailyMaskedCast/Twitter)

8) Raz

Glyph Master Raz was the main antagonist during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. He was also available as a skin later on, and players had to complete the Spire Questline to unlock this style. However, players needed the base Raz skin that could only be unlocked by reaching Tier 50 of the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Bass.

9) Blue Squire

Black Knight is one of the most iconic Fortnite skins and is often considered one of the sweatiest ones. He was part of the Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass, which had a medieval theme. The same Battle Pass also had the Blue Squire skin, which was as good as the Black Knight for fans to remember.

10) Elite Agent

One of the earliest Fortnite collaborations was when John Wick arrived back in Chapter 1 Season 3. This outfit was the highlight of the Season 3 Battle Pass and possibly the only skin people remember from it. However, the pass also had the Elite Agent outfit, yet another amazing skin that could be unlocked at Tier 87. The skin also has an unmasked variant, which was revealed to be the Ramirez character model.

It is clear that Fortnite has had several amazing skins in its Battle Passes so far. Unfortunately, they just weren't popular enough for players to remember them even after 20 seasons.

Edited by R. Elahi