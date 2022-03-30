Out of ideas or marketing gimmick: How many Fortnite collaborations are "too much"? 

Epic Games once tried its best to introduce original skins and cosmetics to Fortnite. Unfortunately, the last few seasons have been highlighted by a plethora of collaborations from pop culture.

The number of collaborations in the Battle Royale game continues to rise, and it has become a matter of serious concern. While players enjoy playing as some of their favorite characters, it doesn't make up for the lack of original skins.

At this point in time, one might seriously wonder if the rising number of Fortnite collaborations is a marketing gimmick or whether Epic Games has run out of ideas.

Collaborations have always been great for attracting new players to the game. When Naruto or Spider-Man skins arrive in the game, all Marvel and anime fans want to grab these and play the game. However, Epic Games is already far beyond a healthy number of collabs.

Does Epic Games need to focus on more original Fortnite skins?

There was a time when players were actually excited about the mystery Battle Pass skin, since Epic put effort into making an original design. Players eagerly waited till mid-season in order for the mystery skin to be revealed.

However, this thrill is not around as often as before, since most of the mystery skins from the last few seasons have been disappointing collaborations.

Even the Item Shop skins are increasingly based on collaborations rather than on original skins. Those that are original are not creatively designed and end up disappointing players.

SonicCrafterKing @SCrafterKing Honestly, I think I just need to accept it. Fortnite crossovers are rarely going to ever appeal to me. Even when the leaks make me think they will, they actually won't.



If you like Fortnite's collaborations, then I'm happy you enjoy them. Personally, they're not in my tastes. Honestly, I think I just need to accept it. Fortnite crossovers are rarely going to ever appeal to me. Even when the leaks make me think they will, they actually won't.If you like Fortnite's collaborations, then I'm happy you enjoy them. Personally, they're not in my tastes.

There have been several original skins that are much better than collaborations. Original skins make the storyline better and more engaging. Naturally, when collabs start outweighing the original characters, fans start to lose interest.

Cloeizzle @cloeizzle I wish fortnite would make creative battle passes again and not have collaboration skins in every one I wish fortnite would make creative battle passes again and not have collaboration skins in every one

Clearly, Epic Games needs to focus on designing more original Fortnite skins in order to keep players happy. In no way are Loopers totally against collabs, however, such events need to be spaced out adequately.

KingGenji @TragicGenji @ThisIsITalk Fortnite could use a little innovation beyond collaborations and crossovers. Their “original” skin content after 4 years+ is starting to become severely lacking in good quality. How come every emote has to be an icon series emote now too? So strange. @ThisIsITalk Fortnite could use a little innovation beyond collaborations and crossovers. Their “original” skin content after 4 years+ is starting to become severely lacking in good quality. How come every emote has to be an icon series emote now too? So strange.

Fortnite collaborations aim at creating a metaverse

A big reason Epic Games is focusing so much on collaborations is that the developers want to create a metaverse within their Battle Royale game. It will be a one-stop destination for fans to interact with their favorite characters from popular culture.

InTheShade - Fortnite Leaks @InTheShadeYT Epic Games is acquiring Bandcamp and I think this is important. This is the direction Epic is headed in, you see it already with like the in-game radio station, and concerts.



This “metaverse” and anyone having their own platform is the future of Fortnite, not battle royale. Epic Games is acquiring Bandcamp and I think this is important. This is the direction Epic is headed in, you see it already with like the in-game radio station, and concerts.This “metaverse” and anyone having their own platform is the future of Fortnite, not battle royale. https://t.co/5TGA5Qw8vr

All collaborations are aimed at attracting more players to the Battle Royale. These are mere cosmetics and add no value to the game, which makes the collabs nothing more than a marketing gimmick.

However, this doesn't mean designers have to give up on creating original skins.

Edited by Saman