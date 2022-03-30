10 Fortnite skins that look like anime characters 

Fortnite anime skins are some of the most popular cosmetics in the game. Anime has millions of fans worldwide. Therefore, whenever a skin that looks like an anime character is released, fans try to get their hands on it as soon as possible.

Epic Games has tried to capitalize on the popularity of skins that look like anime characters. The past few Battle Passes have all had skins inspired by such characters.

Moreover, Epic has also gone a step ahead and collaborated with some of the most popular anime franchises to get some really cool skins in the game.

Best anime-style skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Here is a list of some of the best skins that have arrived in Fortnite up until Chapter 3 Season 2 that look like anime characters:

10) Lexa

One of the hunters who arrived in Chapter 2 Season 5 was Lexa. She is one of the oldest anime-style skins in the game and was part of the Y-Labs Hunter Set. Players were able to unlock Lexa after reaching Level 78 of the Battle Pass, and the Epic outfit came with several armored styles.

9) Orin

Orin is Lexa's brother and also belongs to the Y-Labs Hunter Set. This anime-style skin was not a part of the Battle Pass. Instead, players can purchase Orin for 1,200 V-bucks from the Item Shop. He has made multiple appearances in the shop since he was first released back in January 2021.

8) Sakura

One of the biggest moments in the history of the Battle Royale game was when the Fortnite Naruto collaboration happened. Some of the major characters from the popular anime arrived in the game, and it also included the Sakura Haruno Skin. This Epic outfit was available in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-bucks and continues to appear in the shop frequently.

7) Sasuke

Another popular skin from the Fortnite Naruto collaboration was Sasuke Uchiha. He, too, arrived along with other characters from the anime and cost 1,600 V-bucks in the Item Shop.

Sasuke is one of the most popular anime skins in the Battle Royale game, and many players still try to get their hands on him when he arrives in the shop.

6) Megumi

Fortnite introduced the //R.E.M.Wakers// set back in Chapter 2 Season 6. This was Epic Games' second attempt at offering skins that looked like anime characters, and Megumi was a part of the bundle. This Rare outfit was part of the Cyber Infiltration set that cost 2,200 V-bucks in the Item Shop.

5) Reina

Released around Christmas 2021, the Reina skin is truly a mixed bag. This outfit that looks like an anime character is a personification of a reindeer wearing a Christmas outfit. The combination of festive spirit and anime design is the very reason this skin has become popular. Reina costs 1,200 V-bucks in the Item Shop.

4) Yuki

Another Rare outfit from the Cyber Infiltration set was Yuki, and it quickly became a fan favorite. The anime-style design of this skin helped it become extremely popular among players and was the very reason they shelled out 2,200 V-bucks to buy the entire set.

3) Erisa

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass is studded with popular skins like Dr. Strange and Prowler. However, these Marvel collab skins aren't the best ones in the pass.

Instead, it is the Erisa skin, along with all her cosmetics, that managed to stand out among the rest. Erisa is easily the best non-collab anime skin in the Battle Royale game right now.

2) Kakashi

Besides Itachi and Sakura, Kakashi Hatake also joined the Battle Royale game in Chapter 2 Season 8. He can be bought from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-bucks whenever he arrives. The Kakashi anime skin is considered one of the best-designed anime skins to have ever arrived in the game.

1) Naruto

The best Fortnite anime skin has to be Naruto Uzumaki, given his popularity and his demand. He was the highlight of the Naruto collaboration and was also in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-bucks. After all the skins that looked like anime characters, Naruto was one of the earliest official collaborations.

The popularity of Fortnite skins that look like anime characters only means that there will be more such skins coming in the future. While some will be part of the Battle Pass, players will be able to purchase the rest from the Item Shop.

