Why having Naruto in Fortnite could prove troublesome in the future

Naruto in Fortnite was a dream come true for hundreds of thousands of fans. Epic Games certainly had to pull several strings to make the collaboration happen. However, in doing so, the company has certainly opened dangerous floodgates for itself.

Naruto isn't the only popular anime out there. There are several others, such as Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and Death Note, that fans would like to see in Fortnite. Interestingly, one anime collaboration might usher in a series of new arrivals.

Unfortunately, getting rights for other popular anime might not be as easy for Epic Games. Therefore, developers might have just set fans up for huge disappointment by introducing Naruto to Fortnite.

Can Epic Games acquire rights for future Fortnite anime collabs?

Epic Games certainly had planned the Fortnite and Naruto collaboration as a showstopper for Chapter 2 Season 8. However, given that the collaboration was teased even before the season began, players grew desperate due to the delay. In fact, many even thought that the deal between the two parties fell through.

Unfortunately, this might be the case for any upcoming anime collaborations. Acquiring the rights to Naruto itself was a massive feat for Epic Games. Even though the developers plan to create a metaverse within Fortnite, getting rights for other popular anime can certainly be tough.

Swagkage @Swagkage I DON'T SEE LUFFY OR GOKU IN FORTNITE!!!!! 🐐🐐🐐🐐 I DON'T SEE LUFFY OR GOKU IN FORTNITE!!!!! 🐐🐐🐐🐐 https://t.co/YoYnJ5WEeI

There are several hurdles involved in getting rights to other popular anime such as Dragon Ball Z or One Piece in Fortnite. From creators to publishers and producers, Epic might have to go through all of them.

Fans might slowly grow desperate for more Fortnite anime collabs

Since Naruto, fans have already started growing desperate for a Dragon Ball Z or One Piece collaboration. In fact, to see these anime arrive in Fortnite, players have already started digging for hints or fan theories. Unfortunately, they might be disappointed to learn that such collabs may never arrive.

Even if Epic Games were to make more anime collaborations happen, it would take much longer as compared to all the previous ones. Therefore, fans will certainly have to be careful while wishing for skins such as Goku or Luffy in Fortnite.

