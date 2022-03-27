Fortnite YouTuber discovers exploit that turns Erisa into a 'pay-to-win' skin

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass is loaded with exciting new skins. While the highlight of the new pass might be Dr. Strange and the upcoming Prowler skin, it also has a secret pay-to-win skin.

Popular YouTuber 'GlitchKing' or GKI recently discovered that there is a way to turn the Erisa skin from the Battle Pass into a pay-to-win cosmetic. The exploit allows players to equip a certain cosmetic combo in order to make the skin move without the sound of footsteps.

Both the items needed for the glitch are available in this season's Battle Pass itself. Therefore, everyone who owns it will be able to walk around the island without making a sound in order to catch their enemies off guard.

Pickaxe glitch makes Erisa a pay-to-win skin in Fortnite

Based on GKI's recent video, it seems like equipping the Guardian Daggers along with the Erisa skin glitches her into not making any footsteps sound. Clearly, the skins couldn't be any more pay-to-win. Using the skin would mean players can sneak up behind their enemies without them even knowing about it.

The glitch only works when players have the pickaxe equipped. It will not work if players are carrying any other weapon or item while walking or running. However, with the pickaxe, the skin doesn't even make any noise while walking on water.

This is one of the most game-breaking glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. It seems like until Epic Games fixes this glitch, many players will be using the Erisa skin to their advantage.

How to unlock Erisa skin in Fortnite?

To unlock the glitched Erisa skin as well as the Guardian Daggers, players will need to have purchased the Battle Pass. Once they have it, they will need to grind till Page 8 and gather enough Battle Stars.

Part of the Wish Guardian set, Erisa can be unlocked for nine Battle Stars. On the other hand, players will need seven Battle Stars to unlock the Guardian Daggers. Once players have both these items, they can simply equip them together and move around the island unheard.

With building gone, the pay-to-win skin becomes even more powerful. There is no way enemies will be able to notice someone running in the Erisa skin due to the glitch.

Without the glitch as well, Erisa is one of the coolest skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2's Battle Pass. Besides her Guardian Daggers pickaxe, her Wheel of Daggers glider and Fallen Daggers contrail are also some of the coolest cosmetics in the game right now.

