The Naruto skin hype in Fortnite is already dead

Loopers have already moved on from the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration, as they look forward to Chapter 3 Season 1. What was predicted to be the highlight of Chapter 2 Season 8, has failed to have a lasting impact.

It has only been a few days since Naruto arrived on the island, and it seems like he has already been forgotten. All the hype that went into making the collaboration possible has gradually died over the last few days. Ironically, the Cube Queen seems to be much more popular than Naruto in Fortnite.

It is evident that Fortnite always has something going on. From various collaborations to storyline updates, players have not been disappointed in the past season. However, the example set by Naruto is certainly troubling.

Do Fortnite fans have a right to be upset with Epic Games, despite everything the company does?

Epic Games is certainly putting a in a tremendous amount of effort in making the Fortnite metaverse possible. Therefore, it is unfortunate to see players moving on from Naruto to the next big thing so quickly.

Making a collaboration as big as Naruto x Fortnite happen is certainly not an easy task. Epic Games might have had to pull some strings and pay a huge amount of money to bring one of the most popular anime characters into the game. Clearly, the hype around the collab was expected to last much longer than it actually did.

Name can't be blank @Axdrimei naruto fortnite got the hype till the poll came naruto fortnite got the hype till the poll came

Therefore, when players forget major collaborations within a few days, it would certainly be disheartening after all of Epic Games' hard work. One can certainly argue that this was not a free collaboration, but with Fortnite being a free-to-play game, Epic is doing its best to make it engaging.

Epic Games might be the reason the hype around Naruto in Fortnite died

Another opinion that comes to light is how Epic Games is overcompensating to keep Fortnite alive. The hype around the Naruto collaboration could have lasted much longer if Epic had let it grow. However, teasing the end of Chapter 2 trumps any collaboration that includes paid content.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If Epic Games had released the Naruto Fortnite skin in the early weeks of Chapter 2 Season 8, the hype around it would certainly have lasted longer. Hopefully, the hype around Chapter 3 lasts much longer and brings back OG players to join the battle royale game in a new journey.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider