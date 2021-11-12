How Fortnite x Naruto will change the battle royale island forever

Epic Games has finally confirmed the arrival of the Fortnite Naruto skin with a release date of November 16. This comes as a massive win for all anime fans. However, it is an even bigger win for the community as the battle royale island is changing forever.

The arrival of Naruto in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is a huge win, not only for the fans but for Epic Games as well. The collaboration has helped the developers reach one step closer to creating a true gaming metaverse.

Mustard Plays @MustardPlays twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1… HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite x Naruto will be added on the 16th along with a Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub. The cosmetics & hub are *PLANNED* to release on that day @ 2 PM UTC / 9 AM ET (If the time changes please don't get mad at me lmao)



Epic is doing the hardest part (near impossible) of building the true metaverse...bringing countless brands and IPs together in one place. Amazing! #Fortnite

Fortnite can now boast of having industry leaders from almost every field in pop culture, including comics, movies, shows, anime, music artists, and even other games. It took Epic Games over 4 years to combine all of them into a single game and grant players the experience of a lifetime.

Fortnite x Naruto collaboration is a big win for Fortnite

Ever since its legal disputes with Apple and Google, and the shutting down of Fortnite mobile on major platforms, Epic has suffered a massive economic blow. While its coffers might be draining quickly, the battle royale still remains one of the most relevant and popular games.

There have hardly been many games that have managed to have such a vast player base even after 4 years of release. Most games ultimately end up making sequels and starting a franchise to keep players interested.

However, with its idea of achieving the impossible, Fortnite has managed to bring countless popular IPs from pop culture that remain relevant even today.

With IP rights to so many characters, Fortnite has already managed to create concerts, spinoffs, crossovers, and so much more. Players hardly need to look elsewhere for their daily dose of comics or anime, and this only seems like the beginning.

Fortnite x Naruto cosmetics leaked ahead of the official release

The Fornite Naruto collaboration that is set to arrive on November 16 has already been leaked. Based on the new information that has come to light, players can expect to see skin variants of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi.

Apart from the skin variants, players can also expect several Naruto-themed cosmetics, including Kunai Knives, Shurikens, and a new Kono map to the Creative mode.

Edited by R. Elahi