3 free skins to claim in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The festive season comes bearing free skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Players can get up to three free skins between December and January. These skins can be redeemed as WinterFest presents or as Item Shop giveaways.

Fortnite WinterFest 2021 started on December 16 and will continue until January 6. During this period, players can get 14 free rewards as presents from Sgt. Winter. Fortunately, two of these gifts are all-new free skins in the battle royale game.

On the other hand, Epic Games also decided to celebrate the Epic Games Holiday sale by giving away another free skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Players can get this by logging into the game using the Epic Games launcher.

How to claim three free skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Two of the three free skins are Fortnite WinterFest 2021 rewards. This includes the free Krisabelle and Frozen Peely skins in Chapter 3 Season 1. Both of these skins can be claimed from the presents distributed by Sgt. Winter.

Players can claim the free Frozen Peely Skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 once the frozen blue present from Fresh Aura completely thaws out. This might be towards the end of the WinterFest 2021 event.

To claim the free Krisabelle Skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, players will need to unwrap the biggest orange present from Fresh Aura. This can only be done once players unwrap all the presents blocking the way of this box. This means Loopers cannot claim the free Krisabelle until the seventh day of WinterFest 2021.

Free Blizabelle skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The third free skin players can get this festive season is the Blizabelle skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Epic Games is giving this skin away to everyone who logs into the game using the Epic Games launcher until January 6, 2022. Unfortunately, it seems like this reward isn't available for console players.

To celebrate the Tis’ the season of giveaways 🎁To celebrate the @EpicGames Holiday Sale, we’re giving away the Blizabelle Outfit. Claim yours in the Item Shop after logging into your account via the Epic Games Launcher until January 6, 2022. Tis’ the season of giveaways 🎁To celebrate the @EpicGames Holiday Sale, we’re giving away the Blizabelle Outfit. Claim yours in the Item Shop after logging into your account via the Epic Games Launcher until January 6, 2022. https://t.co/SLCVbrBodk

After logging in, players can claim the free Blizabelle skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 from the Item Shop. This means that players will enjoy three new free skins this festive season. As Epic Games said, it truly is the season of giveaways.

