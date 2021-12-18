Fortnite Winterfest 2021: Which present contains the Blizzabelle skin? 

The Fortnite WinterFest 2021 event commenced a couple of days ago, and the arrival of the Sgt. Winter truck has been a great addition to the game. Loopers are pretty excited and are dropping onto the island, intending to encounter the Santa Claus of the island.

Apart from the new content, the interest of loopers also lies in the free gifts that are up for grabs. More specifically, players are eager to know which of the gifts in Chapter 3 Season 1 contains the Blizzabelle skin.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Free gift includes a variant of Blizzabelle skin

The WinterFest 2021 event for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 brought back a free gift segment that was extremely popular among loopers. Players can visit the cabin and open one gift each day for two weeks. This means that loopers will have fourteen free gifts by opening these gifts.

BLZE | DRAGON @_DRAGONSTAR_ Fortnite #Winterfest '21 Brings 14 Presents and 2 No Way Home Outfits!Fortnite Winterfest 2021 starts Dec 16 and ends Jan 6. Unwrap 14 Presents including the Krisabelle and Polar Peely Outfits. Also, #SpiderMan : No Way Home Outfits come to the Item Shop! epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… Fortnite #Winterfest '21 Brings 14 Presents and 2 No Way Home Outfits!Fortnite Winterfest 2021 starts Dec 16 and ends Jan 6. Unwrap 14 Presents including the Krisabelle and Polar Peely Outfits. Also, #SpiderMan: No Way Home Outfits come to the Item Shop! epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US…

Ever since the news regarding WinterFest 2021 went around, loopers have shown keen interest in the Blizzabelle skin. It was revealed that players can get it for free from the Item Shop. However, it is only accessible to those who use the Epic Games launcher.

It seems that other gamers also have the opportunity to claim the skin. Well to be more precise, not the exact skin, but another variant of the same skin. The reddish shade of the Blizzabelle skin, commonly known as the Krissabelle skin, is available in the game from the free rewards.

Entering the cabin, gamers will see Sgt. Winter sitting by the fireplace with two heaps of gifts on either side of him. There will be a long present wrapped in golden paper on the left-hand side heap. This gift contains the Blizzabelle skin variant in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Can the skin be unwrapped right away?

Unfortunately, gamers cannot open the Krissabelle skin initially. It is an exclusive gift and is surrounded by several other presents. Therefore, loopers will be required to open the rest of the gifts and then open the Krissabelle skin.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Unwrap the Krisabelle Outfit after unwrapping the six Presents obstructing her, and unwrap Polar Peely after his giftbox thaws. Unwrap the Krisabelle Outfit after unwrapping the six Presents obstructing her, and unwrap Polar Peely after his giftbox thaws. https://t.co/QQEF3egTSD

For those who try opening the skin before unwrapping the other presents, a message will be displayed asking them to save it for the last.

