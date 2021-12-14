What's new in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 update v19.01: Spider-Man super styles, Frozen Midas, Matrix collaboration, and more

The Fortnite Chapter 3, 19.01 update is underway, which means that leakers are hard at work uncovering secrets. So far, many new skins and super styles have been revealed alongside new healing items.
In addition to cosmetics, it would seem that the Imagine Order will be coming to the island soon. Doctor Slone will not rest until Agent Jones and the Foundation have been erased from reality.
Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks reveal plethora of cosmetic items
1) Spider-Man super styles/variants
At least three variants or 'super styles' of the Spider-Man skin have been uncovered. Sadly, at present, there is no release date for the same. Two are currently called Gilded Reality and Scarlet Blackout.
2) Karate Kid collaboration
A file named 'Teachings of Miyagi' was discovered by leakers in-game. Although its meaning is rather vague at the moment, Miyagi could be referring to Mr. Miyagi from the Karate Kid franchise. According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, this could hint at a possible upcoming collaboration.
3) Christmas Anime bundle: Reina
With the success of Naruto, anime has become a massive part of the game. To cater to the otakus of the community, Epic Games will be releasing a new Christmas anime bundle.
4) New Year's back bling
With the new year just over two weeks away, Epic has already revealed a back bling to celebrate the occasion. It has the numbers '2022' written in bright golden yellow.
5) Marshmello, Frozen Midas, Renegade Raider & Crystal, Blizzabelle & Cozy Knit Jones, and Azuki
A myriad of new skins and bundles are coming to Fortnite Chapter 3. They will feature some Iconic skins as well as 'OG' characters from the Metaverse. Here is the list:
Marshmello black/gold variant
Blizzabelle concept by D3NNI_YT and Cozy Knit Jonesy
Frozen variants of Renegade Raider, Midas, and Crystal
Azuki
6) New healing item: Shield Keg
The 'Shield Keg' showcased in the Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer is finally being added to the game. Once used, it will replenish the shields of teammates within a certain radius.
7) Matrix collaboration
According to leaker ShiinaBR, a Matrix-themed background has been added to the files for the Item Shop. This subsequently confirms the Fortnite x Matrix collaboration. Based on speculation, it should occur before the upcoming Matrix movie airs.
8) Return of the Imagine Order
The Imagine Order will slowly make its way to the Fortnite Chapter 3 island. Based on the leaks, they will be using massive drills to reach the surface from their underground base.