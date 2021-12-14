×
What's new in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 update v19.01: Spider-Man super styles, Frozen Midas, Matrix collaboration, and more

"It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas" (Image via FNBRintel/Twitter)
Matthew Wilkins
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Dec 14, 2021 04:00 PM IST
News

The Fortnite Chapter 3, 19.01 update is underway, which means that leakers are hard at work uncovering secrets. So far, many new skins and super styles have been revealed alongside new healing items.

In addition to cosmetics, it would seem that the Imagine Order will be coming to the island soon. Doctor Slone will not rest until Agent Jones and the Foundation have been erased from reality.

New Winterfest cabin!(via @FNBRintel & @YoungBoyLeaks) https://t.co/eQ7rE9ZzO6

Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks reveal plethora of cosmetic items

1) Spider-Man super styles/variants

I really did NOT expect that Epic would drop new Spider-Man outfits at this rateI'll actually be broke after this season

At least three variants or 'super styles' of the Spider-Man skin have been uncovered. Sadly, at present, there is no release date for the same. Two are currently called Gilded Reality and Scarlet Blackout.

Spider-Man Super styles (via @InTheShadeYT) https://t.co/V6tiduNRgq

2) Karate Kid collaboration

The Karate Kid collab? "Teachings of Miyagi"

A file named 'Teachings of Miyagi' was discovered by leakers in-game. Although its meaning is rather vague at the moment, Miyagi could be referring to Mr. Miyagi from the Karate Kid franchise. According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, this could hint at a possible upcoming collaboration.

3) Christmas Anime bundle: Reina

Christmas Anime Skin Bundle https://t.co/tVeek7PryD

With the success of Naruto, anime has become a massive part of the game. To cater to the otakus of the community, Epic Games will be releasing a new Christmas anime bundle.

4) New Year's back bling

New Years' Back Bling https://t.co/5U8vJPeyg0

With the new year just over two weeks away, Epic has already revealed a back bling to celebrate the occasion. It has the numbers '2022' written in bright golden yellow.

5) Marshmello, Frozen Midas, Renegade Raider & Crystal, Blizzabelle & Cozy Knit Jones, and Azuki

A myriad of new skins and bundles are coming to Fortnite Chapter 3. They will feature some Iconic skins as well as 'OG' characters from the Metaverse. Here is the list:

Marshmello black/gold variant

New Marshmello https://t.co/IG1MwEpsDO

Blizzabelle concept by D3NNI_YT and Cozy Knit Jonesy

Blizzabelle & Cozy Knit Jonesy InGame! https://t.co/EeFWdt2WpC

Frozen variants of Renegade Raider, Midas, and Crystal

Frozen Midas, Renegade & Crystal Skins https://t.co/7kAQA7j7zL

Azuki

Azuki InGame https://t.co/9cqaHCLvGc

6) New healing item: Shield Keg

New Battle Royale Item! https://t.co/CzvCGYD0F6

The 'Shield Keg' showcased in the Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer is finally being added to the game. Once used, it will replenish the shields of teammates within a certain radius.

7) Matrix collaboration

MATRIX COLLAB CONFIRMED: THIS IS THE SHOP BACKGROUND(via @Luwwani) https://t.co/oBoFSE2p8m

According to leaker ShiinaBR, a Matrix-themed background has been added to the files for the Item Shop. This subsequently confirms the Fortnite x Matrix collaboration. Based on speculation, it should occur before the upcoming Matrix movie airs.

8) Return of the Imagine Order

IO Are gonna drill to this map soon! https://t.co/wyG88ybY13

The Imagine Order will slowly make its way to the Fortnite Chapter 3 island. Based on the leaks, they will be using massive drills to reach the surface from their underground base.

