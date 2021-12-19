Fortnite WinterFest 2021 Cheatsheet: Challenge guide, reward list, and more 

WinterFest 2021 is currently underway in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The event certainly lives up to its name as it offers players up to 14 free rewards. Additionally, players can also complete challenges to get a massive XP and two more free rewards.
Unfortunately, Fortnite WinterFest 2021 is only available for a limited time. Players will no longer be able to access the rewards and challenges after January 6. Naturally, having all the information about the event will help players make the most out of it.
Fortnite WinterFest 2021 presents guide, challenges, and more
The highlight of Fortnite WinterFest 2021 has to be the wrapped presents brought by Sgt. Winter. A total of 14 gifts can be opened by players throughout the event. Like previous WinterFest editions, this too has two free skins, among other rewards.
Players can only open one present per day. Moreover, they will need to wait a week and open six other presents before unlocking the Krisabelle outfit. On the other hand, they will need the frozen present to thaw out before they can get the Frozen Peely outfit in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.
All the Fortnite WinterFest 2021 presents and their corresponding box
If players want to unlock a particular present, the following Fortnite WinterFest 2021 Cheatsheet will come in handy:
- Peely Skin - Frozen Blue Present from Fresh Aura
- Krisabelle Skin - Biggest Orange Present from Fresh Aura
- Sentinel Glider (from The Matrix) - Glitchy Black and Green present
- Holly Hatchets Pickaxe - Square Purple Present hanging from the crane
- Snowplower Pickaxe - Tall Red Present from Gumbo
- Aurora Arc Contrail - Small Square Purple Present from Sgt. Winter
- Wooly Weapon Wrap - Square Silver Present from Fishstick
- Twinkly Weapon Wrap - Long Silver Present from Fishstick
- Choice Knit Emote - Square Red Present from Fresh Aura
- You Better Watch Out! Loading Screen - Square Green and Yellow present from Gumbo
- Loot In The Mountains Music - Small Green Present on the Book
- CaseIt’s Perfect Emoticon - Tall Orange Present from Fresh Aura
- Bombastic Winterfest Spray - Medium Square Purple Present from Sgt. Winter
- Banner Icon - Long Orange Present from Gumbo
All Fortnite WinterFest 2021 challenges in Chapter 3 Season 1
In addition to the free presents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, there are 15 new challenges. Players can complete these to earn XP and level up fast. Each challenge is worth 18,000 XP, which means players can make a total of 270,000 XP from the WinterFest 2021 challenges.
- Warm yourself at the Yule Log in Cozy Lodge
- Deal 50 damage to opponents with the Snowball Launcher
- Collect toy biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound
- Travel 200m while having icy feet
- Fly 200m with a chicken
- Dance for three seconds at Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop
- Ram a snowman with a vehicle
- Use a Holiday Presents! Item
- Search a treasure chest under a holiday tree
- Eat food in a single match
- Hide for ten seconds as a Sneaky Snowman within 25m of an opponent
- Light a campfire while having icy feet
- Travel 1,000 meters on a Crackshot Quadcrasher
- Destroy 10 Holiday decorations
- Give an opponent icy feet with a Chiller Grenade
Players can also unlock the Snowmando Board glider after completing seven Fortnite WinterFest 2021 challenges and the Frosty Llama back bling after doing ten challenges.