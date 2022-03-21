Who is the secret skin for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

The all-new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass brings along another secret skin for fans to be excited about.

Epic Games has been delivering some fantastic secret skins over the last few seasons. Hence, fans have high expectations from a season that already has such a promising trailer.

Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance is loaded with collaborations and has some amazing outfits in the Battle Pass. However, the secret skin is supposed to be the cherry on top, and this time, it is none other than the Prowler.

Prowler is the secret skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Dr. Strange is not the only Marvel collaboration that is a part of the all-new season. In fact, there are two Marvel skins in Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass, and one of them is the secret skin.

For those who are unaware of the vast Marvel multiverse, Prowler is the uncle and arch-nemesis of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. He is a popular character among the fans of the Spider-Verse and has made appearances in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Prowler in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Naturally, it will be exciting for all Marvel fans to finally witness Prowler in all his glory as the mystery skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance Battle Pass.

How to unlock the Prowler skin in Fortnite?

The IO has recruited Prowler in their war against the Seven. It is now up to the loopers and Spider-Man to help defeat the Imagined Order and protect the Zero Point. However, this shouldn't stop players from dropping on the island dressed as Prowler and cranking some 90s.

Naturally, players are curious to know when and how they can unlock the Mystery outfit. As of now, the Battle Pass page still says "Coming Soon," which means there are still a few weeks left before players can start unlocking the Prowler skin.

Once the countdown is over, a list of specific challenges will appear, and players can complete them to unlock the secret skin. Along with that, players can also unlock the Slash and Smash emote, Energy Claw pickaxe, Sky Prowler glider, and other cosmetics.

After the challenges are live, players can use our guides to complete the quests easily and earn all the exclusive rewards as soon as possible.

Edited by Shaheen Banu