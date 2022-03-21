How to unlock Dr. Strange skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Just like every other season, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has an all-new and exciting Battle Pass. It comes with exciting new cosmetics, skins, and V-Bucks, some of which are free. However, the highlight of this Battle Pass is certainly the Dr. Strange skin.

Even after several Marvel collaborations, there are still a few characters who failed to make it to the battle royale game. Dr. Strange was also one of those names for a long time before Epic finally decided to add him to the game.

As the long-awaited Marvel character finally joins The Seven in their fight against the IO, players are curious to know how to unlock Dr. Strange in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance.

Dr. Strange is a tier 100 skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass

Unlocking the Dr. Strange skin is not going to be extremely hard for players who play the game regularly. Seasons are long enough for players to max out their Battle Pass just in time. The rest of the players can also grind the quests, resort to XP glitches, or just buy tiers to get the skin quickly.

Dr. Strange skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is the ultimate Battle Pass reward. There are no complicated steps or separate challenges to unlock the skin. Players simply have to play the game and collect 500 battle stars to unlock all tiers and rewards until the 10th page.

Besides the Dr. Strange outfit, players can also unlock the following rewards:

Mandala Disc Glider

Book of Cagliostro Backbling

Conjure Weapon Emoticon

Banner Icon

100 V-Bucks

Spellwork Scimitar Harvesting Tool

Book of the GG Emoticon

Sorcerer Supreme Loading Screen

Tao Mandalas Spray

How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle is rumored to end in the first week of June. This gives players roughly 75-80 days to complete the Battle Pass and unlock the Dr. Strange outfit. The best way to level up fast is to grind and play as many games as possible. Higher kills, better placements, and higher game time would increase the amount of XP players get in a game.

Although not advisable, players can also resort to a few XP glitches that are still around to earn some extra XP for free. Players can also complete all the quests in the game to guarantee all the Battle Pass rewards.

Edited by Saman