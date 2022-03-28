Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass has a skin inspired by Genshin Impact

Several games have been accused of copying skin designs from Fortnite. However, for the first time ever, players feel that Epic Games is the one that has been lazy in making new skins.

The Erisa skin from the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass is one of the coolest skins to have arrived in the game. Her Wish Guardian set includes several amazing cosmetics, and she comes in three different outfit styles. Unfortunately, the Silvan style of the skin is way too similar to a Genshin Impact character.

As soon as Erisa and her outfit styles were released, fans could not help but notice how similar the Silvan style was to Venti from Genshin Impact. Both these characters look almost identical, which is why fans accused Fortnite of copying skin designs.

Fortnite's Genshin Impact inspired skin is making the headlines

Epic Games' Battle Royale has collaborated with several games. However, fans are yet to see a Genshin Impact collaboration arrive in the game. While fans await such a collaboration, they can seek consolation in the fact that designers chose to seek inspiration from the anime-style open-world RPG.

Venti from Genshin Impact is a free-spirited, wine-loving bard in Mondstadt and the current mortal vessel of Barbatos. However, players can distinguish him from his medieval outfit. Dressed in all green, Venti has white stockings, a long cape, and gold accessories.

Max Stukie @MaxStukie That Fortnite character Erisa definitely took inspiration from Venti That Fortnite character Erisa definitely took inspiration from Venti https://t.co/uFWo1dIpNs

When placed next to Silvan Erisa from Fortnite, one hardly notices many differences. Both have identical outfits and have very similar character designs. Since Venti came much before Erisa, it seems like Epic Games has copied the design from miHoYo's popular game.

Games that have copied skins from Fortnite

While it might seem like Epic Games tends to copy skins from other games, it is usually the other way round. On several occasions, fans have noticed how skins from the Battle Royale game end up appearing in other titles. Valorant agents are a perfect example of this.

KA/YO and Chamber from Riot's FPS game look highly inspired by the Foundation and Midas from Epic's Battle Royale game. Naturally, when they were released, the entire community accused Riot of copying popular characters from the latter.

BonesAU @Bones_AU Ok I’m getting the guy that looks like the foundation from fortnite (Kayo). Sorry to any Val players who cringe at that but like you can’t say I’m wrong he looks exactly like him. Ok I’m getting the guy that looks like the foundation from fortnite (Kayo). Sorry to any Val players who cringe at that but like you can’t say I’m wrong he looks exactly like him. https://t.co/kbEeZPNeUs

Genshin Impact is available on the Epic Games Store for PC, which might give the latter the privilege to gain inspiration for anime-inspired skins.

Edited by Shaheen Banu